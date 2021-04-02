Helicopter lands at US Capitol after shooting

Cellphone video of a helicopter landing in front of the U.S. Capitol after a car crashes into a security gate injuring two police officers. The driver was shot by authorities after leaving the vehicle holding what appeared to be a knife. (April 2)

Recommended Stories

  • Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

    A Capitol Police officer has died after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife. Video shows the driver of the crashed car emerging with a knife in his hand and starting to run at the pair of officers, Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters Friday. “I just ask that the public continue to keep U.S. Capitol Police and their families in your prayers," Pittman said.

  • Pupils in religious studies class 'were not upset' by images of Prophet Mohammed, it is claimed

    Students in a religious studies class shown a cartoon of Prophet Mohammed were not outraged or upset, a pupil has confirmed for the first time. A 14-year-old child in the Batley Grammar School lesson also insists the teacher did not predict how some children would tell their parents or foresee how his actions would trigger anger. The West Yorkshire school sent pupils home early for Easter and suspended the teacher before apologising for his alleged behaviour after parents gathered outside the school for two days of protests. The tutor, who is not being named, has gone into hiding after reportedly receiving death threats. Much of the fury around the incident stemmed from claims the teacher had stated to students how his actions would cause anger among some Muslim families. But a pupil among the 20 to 25 youngsters at the religious ethics lesson said the teacher was “respectful” and the lesson continued “totally normally” after the section about blasphemy was discussed and the cartoon shown. The child, who is not being named, gave the first account of what actually happened in class by answering questions submitted through one of the child’s parents. “Neither he nor any of the other teachers in the class were being disrespectful,” they told the Telegraph. “It was a totally normal lesson. The children were warned he was going to show the picture. “They all knew it was going to be there and everybody continued to participate in the lesson and debate normally after it was shown. No one was upset. Neither he nor the other teachers in the class were being disrespectful.” The family said they believed “one child” had “twisted” what happened in class when talking to his parents later that day. It is understood one of the pupils’ fathers then rang the school demanding an apology for the image, understood to be the Charlie Hebdo cartoon. In 2015, two Muslim brothers killed 12 people at the French satirical magazine’s headquarters in Paris after the cartoons were published. Last October, teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded near his school in France after showing the same pictures to pupils. Asked about the Batley teacher’s reputation, the child’s parent said: “He is just a genuine teacher who really cares about the children and their education.” It is understood two other teachers participating in that lesson were also suspended because they were allegedly aware the image was going to be shown. However, the academy school has failed to respond to repeated requests to confirm or deny whether they have been suspended. A man who has known the suspended teacher since the age of 12 when they began playing rugby together described him as a “decent and nice lad” who “would never say anything bad about anyone.” He added: “He teaches at a mixed race school. So, if he was racist he wouldn’t do that in the first place.” The school has launched an independent investigation into the circumstances in which the cartoon was shown. The case triggered a nationwide debate about offence and freedom of expression. Nearly 70,000 people have signed an online petition calling for the teacher to be reinstated. A counter petition calling for the tutor to be sacked because “he would have known any attempted depiction” of the prophet would have been “unacceptable” has received 28,000 signatures.

  • Police Motorcade Escorts Body of Slain US Capitol Officer

    A Capitol Police officer was killed and a second officer was injured after being rammed by a vehicle on Friday, April 2. The suspect in the vehicle attack was shot by officers when he lunged at them with a knife.US Capitol Police acting chief Yogananda Pittman confirmed the suspect had rammed a barricade at a Capitol checkpoint and ignored commands before charging an officer with a knife. The suspect was shot and transported to the hospital, where he “succumbed to his injuries around 1:30 pm,” an official statement read.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the US Capitol be lowered to half-staff in the memory of the officer who was killed. He was identified as William Evans. He had served with the Capitol Police force since 2003, officials said.Footage taken by James Harnett shows law enforcement with the Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police, Park Police, and Secret Service escorting Evans’s body from George Washington University Hospital on Friday afternoon. Harnett said police at the hospital told him that the black vehicle toward the start of the procession was a DC Medical Examiner’s van carrying Evans’s body.Capitol Police said the investigation into the incident was “still ongoing.” Credit: James Harnett via Storyful

  • Myanmar coup: Six-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • Jill Biden Pulls April Fools’ Day Prank On Reporters, Own Aides

    The first lady surprised journalists and members of her own team during a flight from California to Washington.

  • Celebrities can be young parents without giving up their freedom. It's a luxury the rest of us don't have.

    Celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid are young parents. They can afford to take care of their kids and still have freedom as young people.

  • Iran, world powers to discuss U.S. return to nuclear deal, compliance

    PARIS (Reuters) -Officials from Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain will meet virtually on Friday to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal, the European Union said in a statement on Thursday. The Biden administration has been seeking to engage Iran in talks about both sides resuming compliance with the deal, under which U.S. and other economic sanctions on Tehran were removed in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon - an ambition Tehran denies. U.S. President Joe Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran, after waiting more than a year, to violate some of the pact's nuclear restrictions in retaliation.

  • Deadly butt injection at Missouri hotel leads to prison for Texas woman, officials say

    A 22-year-old died after the woman “recklessly” injected silicone into her buttocks, officials say.

  • France sees biggest jump in COVID-19 intensive care patients in months

    France reported on Friday that 5,254 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19, an increase of 145 people in one day and the highest daily increase in five months. The risk of emergency wards being unable to cope was one of the main reasons for President Emmanuel Macron to order a third nationwide lockdown this week, after unsuccessfully trying for months to contain the epidemic with a curfew and regional lockdowns. From next week, France starts a third lockdown, with schools and non-essential businesses closed nationwide for four weeks.

  • Some at UNC-Chapel Hill are majoring in education, but not being licensed to teach

    Reshuffle of degree programs took away the option for some to go directly to the classroom after graduation.

  • Biden lifts Trump sanctions on international court officials

    President Joe Biden on Friday lifted sanctions that Donald Trump had imposed on two top officials of the International Criminal Court, undoing one of the past administration's more aggressive moves targeting international institutions and officials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement stressed that the United States still strongly disagreed with some actions by the court, which is a standing body based at The Hague in the Netherlands charged with handling genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

  • Physical therapist accused of sexual assault during massage at Carrollton hospital

    A Denton County grand jury returned an indictment this week against the physical therapist in the 2019 incident.

  • At Least 1 Officer Killed In Vehicle Attack Outside U.S. Capitol

    The car's driver is also dead after being shot by officers.

  • A piece of burning debris from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket crashed down on a Washington state farm, authorities said

    The Falcon 9 pressure vessel seen streaking across the Pacific Northwest sky last week landed on farmland and left a 4-inch dent in the ground.

  • I want to retire in Texas and near freshwater on $4,000 a month — where should I go?

    I want to retire to Texas. Join the line of people heading to the Lone Star State — about 1,500 every day in 2018. Just a word of caution: Maine to Texas is quite a temperature switch, so consider investigating your possibilities during the summer.

  • Joe Biden was reduced to tears by Hunter Biden's addiction

    Hunter Biden's drug and alcohol addiction forced his father to make a tearful intervention at the height of the last year's presidential campaign. The president's second son told CBS of the family's desperate attempts to tackle his long-standing substance abuse in a series of CBS interviews ahead of Tuesday's publication of his book "Beautiful Things", Matters came to a head at Joe Biden's Delaware home in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. Hunter Biden stormed out of the house with his father in pursuit. "I tried to go to my car and my girls, literally blocked the door of my car," Mr Biden said. Joe Biden grabbed his son in a bear hug. "He just cried, just that I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do," Hunter Biden said. "I thought, I need to figure out a way to tell them that I'm going to do something, That's how powerful I don't really have a force more powerful than my, my family's love except addiction." Hunter Biden's problems with drugs and alcohol were well documented as he went in and out of rehab. But it was the president's 51-year-old son's business dealings, joining the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which threatened to derail Joe Biden's campaign. Mr Biden admitted that he probably would not have been appointed to the company's board if his family name had been different. He conceded, in retrospect, accepting the position could have been a mistake, because it had become a distraction. Mr Biden promised not to work for any foreign companies while his father was in the Oval Office. "Did I make a mistake? Well maybe in the grand scheme of things. Yeah. "But did I make a mistake, based upon some ethical lapse? Absolutely not." He added: "I don't regret being on the board, what I regret is not taking into account that there would be a Rudy Giuliani, and a president of the United States that would be listening to this, this ridiculous conspiracy idea, which has again been completely debunked by everyone."

  • Ford Murders In The Race For The Big Three Muscle Car King

    At least in this video! Unless you count the unnoticed participant...

  • Car rams into police at Capitol barricade; kills 1

    A Capitol Police officer has been killed after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife. The suspect died at a hospital. (April 2)

  • EXPLAINER: What Biden's new $100B plan for broadband means

    The problems with U.S. broadband networks have been obvious for years. Now the Biden administration is promising to do something about all of those issues as part of its proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. It would spend $100 billion to “future-proof” broadband as part of an eight-year infrastructure plan, calling high-speed connections “the new electricity" that's now a necessity for all Americans.

  • Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools' Day prank

    Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools’ Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday. During meal service, a flight attendant with a “Jasmine” nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars. In her 2019 memoir, “Where the Light Enters,” Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks.