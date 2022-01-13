Helicopter lifted from Pennsylvania crash site

Reuters

Cuba Gooding Jr. has asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a $6 million civil lawsuit filed by a woman who accused the Oscar-winning actor of raping her twice in 2013, saying she took too long to sue by waiting nearly seven years. The woman, known in court papers by the pseudonym Jane Doe, sued https://www.reuters.com/article/us-people-cuba-gooding-jr/actor-cuba-gooding-jr-accused-of-2013-rape-in-lawsuit-filed-by-unnamed-woman-idUSKCN25E2IZ Gooding in August 2020 for allegedly raping her in August 2013 at a hotel room in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, soon after she met him in a Greenwich Village restaurant and lounge. In a Monday night filing in federal court in Manhattan, Gooding's lawyers said laws allowing rape accusers to sue their alleged perpetrators after many years applied to victims who had suppressed traumatic rapes or did not initially realize they had been raped, and did not apply to Doe.