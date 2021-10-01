2 people killed after helicopter and plane collide midair in Chandler, Arizona

Authorities in Chandler, Arizona, are on the scene of a midair collision involving a helicopter and an airplane that left two people dead.

A single-engine Piper PA-28 and a Robinson R22 helicopter crashed into each other Friday morning at Chandler Airpark, according to a police department tweet and the Federal Aviation Administration. Police asked people to avoid the area.

A helicopter collided with an airplane in the air above the Chandler Municipal Airport in Arizona early Friday morning, the Chandler Fire Department said.

Sgt. Jason McClimans said the two people killed were on the helicopter, but did not provide any additional details. Officials believe two people were aboard each aircraft.

The Chandler Fire Department told NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix that the helicopter crashed and caught fire. The plane landed safely, according to the news station. The FAA said the plane damaged its landing gear.

McClimans said the helicopter was operated by Quantum Helicopters and the plane by Flight Operations Academy, both of which are flight schools.

A spokesperson for the city of Chandler, located about 22 miles southeast of Phoenix, said the National Transportation Safety Board has been contacted and will handle the crash investigation along with the Federal Aviation Administration.

