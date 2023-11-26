Helicopter rescues man from ATV accident

Nov. 26—CRESAPTOWN — At least two people were injured Friday in an all-terrain vehicle rollover accident Friday in a remote wooded area off Brant Road.

Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter located the crash after they were called about 7:40 p.m. to assist first responders.

According to a release from State Police Aviation Command, the helicopter crew found "the sport-style UTV" on its side over a 200-foot embankment. A male victim was hoisted about 130 feet by the helicopter and taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment. A second injured person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Their conditions were not available.

The Allegany County 911 center was reportedly notified of the crash by the OnStar in-vehicle emergency notification system.

Firefighters from Cresaptown, Rawlings and Lonaconing responded along with the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.