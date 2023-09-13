Helicopter search leads to discovery of dead body, arrest of alleged chop shop operator

GLENCOE — A missing persons case has turned into a homicide investigation, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Samuel Cade Crawford, 21, went missing in early September, and was being searched for by the OSBI, the Payne County sheriff's office, Stillwater police and the Noble County sheriff's office.

A Sept. 8 helicopter search of open fields in Payne County revealed portions of Crawford's truck in Glencoe. A search warrant was granted, leading to the discovery of a man's body. Officials are awaiting identification and cause of death from the state chief medical examiner's office.

The discovery led to the arrest of 21-year-old Christopher Michael Somers on complaints of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, larceny of a motor vehicle, knowingly concealing stolen property and operating a chop shop.

Anyone with additional information regarding the ongoing investigation is asked to contact tips@osbi.ok.gov.

