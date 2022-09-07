New helicopter search for woman who vanished after leaving metro Atlanta pub

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol are using a helicopter to search for a woman who vanished after leaving a bar in Hapeville.

Yolanda Brown, 53, disappeared after leaving the Irish Bred Pub on Virginia Avenue in Hapeville early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post they planned to fly over the Newton County area for a couple of hours on Wednesday.

Surveillance video captured the last known images of Brown.

Brown’s family says the video shows her leaving the bar. She’s seen talking with a man for two hours inside of her car. The man then gets out, gets into his SUV and follows Brown out of the parking lot.

TRENDING STORIES:

“She drives a 2020 Impala. We ain’t seen the car, we can’t find the car,” said Josh Doughty, Browns son.

“She always wants to be someone’s friend, and I am 100% convinced that her friend-making is what led to her being missing right now,” said Mickie Nutall, Brown’s sister.

Her sons say they were able to contact the man in the SUV after going through their mother’s phone records.

The man allegedly told Brown’s son he was following Brown back to her Covington home but lost sight of her while traveling.

Hapeville police returned to the bar Tuesday afternoon to review the surveillance video.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Newton County Sheriff’s office confirms with Channel 2 it is investigating this case alongside the GBI.

Brown was driving a black Chevy Impala with Georgia tag CUQ 6437. Anyone with information is asked to contact Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 678-625-1400.

IN OTHER NEWS: