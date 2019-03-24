Three of four engines on stricken cruise ship restarted as helicopters airlift passengers and crew to safety off Norwegian coast

The Viking Sky sent a mayday signal after its engines failed in windy conditions - NTB scanpix

A cruise ship that broke down in rough seas off the Norwegian coast with some 1,300 passengers and crew on board has restarted three of its four engines and will be towed to port, emergency services said Sunday.

"Three of the four engines are now working which means the boat can now make way on its own," emergency services spokesman Per Fjeld said.

The Viking Sky sent out a mayday signal on Saturday, after it began drifting towards land, prompting a huge evacuation operation in which rescue helicopters evacuated passengers and crew to safety. Among those airlifted were believed to many British tourists.

The airlift was continuing in the early morning, Fjeld said.

Nearly 338 of the 1,373 onboard were evacuated by helicopter by early Sunday morning. They were flown to a village just north of the town of Molde, on Norway's west coast.

According to the latest figures from the rescue services, 17 people had been taken to hospital with injuries.

Earlier on Saturday lifeboats were forced to turn back en route to the ship due to the "brutal" conditions.

Later, reports emerged that a cargo ship with nine crew members was in trouble nearby, and the local Norwegian rescue service diverted two of the helicopters to that rescue.

Two hundred Britons were believed to be among those on board the Viking Sky ship with Norwegian media suggesting the majority of passengers were British and American tourists.

Derek and Esther Browne, from Hampshire, said the "whole boat was swaying, it was very rough" before they were airlifted to safety.

Mr Browne told BBC Radio 5 Live's Stephen Nolan: "We had a few people on stretchers, several with cuts, two with broken limbs, but fortunately we were alright. We were airlifted onto the helicopter which was quite a frightening experience."

He added: "I'd never been in a helicopter before, there were a lot of high winds, hovering overhead and the winchman came down and we were then collected up and so I shut my eyes as we arrived into the helicopter and there were 15 of us for about a 20-minute ride."

The stretch of water known as Hustadvika is known for its fierce weather and the shallow waters are dotted with reefs. The Norwegian government is currently deciding whether to build a giant ocean tunnel through a nearby mountain to improve safety.

The Viking Sky, built in 2017, belongs to Viking Ocean Cruises, part of the Viking Cruises group founded by Norwegian billionaire Torstein Hagen.

Several vessels and four helicopters took part in the rescue and extensive facilities were set up on land to receive passengers.

All search and rescue teams in the region were mobilised, including 60 volunteers from the Norwegian Red Cross, a spokesman said.

Passengers on board the Viking Sky, waiting to be evacuated, off the coast of Norway on Saturday Credit: Michal Stewart More

Wind was blowing at a speed of 38 knots, police told Norwegian newspaper VG.

Viking's operational headquarters, located in Basel, Switzerland, did not respond when contacted by telephone.