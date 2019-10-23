Helicopters collide over Texas ranch, killing 2 people

HEBBRONVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two small helicopters collided while herding deer on a ranch in South Texas, killing two men and injuring a third person.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley says the helicopters struck in midair Wednesday morning near Hebbronville, a community about 160 miles (260 kilometers) south of San Antonio.

Brandley says one helicopter was able to land and the other crashed after the collision, killing both people aboard. One died at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at a hospital.

He says one of the two people in the other helicopter was injured.

Brandley says he doesn't know what caused the collision or the victims' identities.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The FAA says the aircraft were Robinson R22 helicopters.