Helikon Investments Ltd Buys VEON, Sells Eldorado Gold Corp

Investment company Helikon Investments Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys VEON, sells Eldorado Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Helikon Investments Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Helikon Investments Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VEON,

Reduced Positions: EGO, CGAU, CAAP,





These are the top 5 holdings of Helikon Investments Ltd

Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) - 16,442,433 shares, 48.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.29% Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU) - 13,328,464 shares, 32.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.64% Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) - 9,439,112 shares, 17.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.48% VEON Ltd (VEON) - 2,359,029 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. New Position

New Purchase: VEON Ltd (VEON)





Helikon Investments Ltd initiated holding in VEON Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.6 and $2.32, with an estimated average price of $1.94. The stock is now traded at around $1.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,359,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.





Here is the complete portfolio of Helikon Investments Ltd.



Stocks that Helikon Investments Ltd keeps buying


