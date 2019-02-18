Is Helios Technologies’s (NASDAQ:SNHY) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:SNHY), with a market cap of US$1.2b. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes crucial, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Nevertheless, this commentary is still very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into SNHY here.

Does SNHY produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, SNHY has ramped up its debt from US$116m to US$365m , which includes long-term debt. With this increase in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at US$16m , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, SNHY has produced cash from operations of US$55m during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 15%, meaning that SNHY’s debt is not appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In SNHY’s case, it is able to generate 0.15x cash from its debt capital.

Does SNHY’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Looking at SNHY’s US$92m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of US$196m, with a current ratio of 2.14x. Usually, for Machinery companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

NASDAQGS:SNHY Historical Debt February 18th 19

Can SNHY service its debt comfortably?

With debt reaching 69% of equity, SNHY may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can check to see whether SNHY is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In SNHY’s, case, the ratio of 6.58x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as SNHY’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

SNHY’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for SNHY’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Helios Technologies to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

