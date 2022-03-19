When Will Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Helios Towers plc's (LON:HTWS) future prospects. Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. On 31 December 2021, the UK£1.5b market-cap company posted a loss of US$156m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Helios Towers' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Helios Towers, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$77m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 68% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Helios Towers' upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Helios Towers is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

