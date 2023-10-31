Helipocalypse: Ukraine's New Missiles Blew Up 11% of Russia’s Ka-52 Attack Helicopters

When Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned from a visit to the United States in September, he had seemingly failed to acquire the ATACMS ballistic missiles he had long requested for deep strikes on Russian forces in Ukraine yet again. But several White House insiders leaked rumors to the contrary.

Those rumors were dramatically verified at around 3 a.m. on October 17, when Ukraine HIMARS (or M270 launchers) fired a volley of M39 missiles—also known as MGM-140As—in an attack known as Operation Dragonfly. Ukraine’s military subsequently shared launch footage of three ATACMS missiles.

At velocities peaking above Mach 3, the missiles screamed over dozens of miles in just 2 to 3 minutes, before raining down on two Russian airbases in Luhansk and recently occupied Berdyansk. Both bases were crammed full of Russian combat helicopters—dispatched for multiple daily sorties against Ukrainian ground forces 70 and 60 miles away, respectively.

The M39 missiles—produced from 1990 to 1997—are less accurate (no GPS guidance) and have shorter range (103 miles) than later models of ATACMS missiles, and all are technically expired. Above all, they rely on politically-sensitive cluster bomblets, which had become shunned (though not legally banned) from U.S. military usage in favor of more precise weapons. But this summer, the Biden administration released stocks of DPICM cluster artillery rounds to Ukraine.

So, giving away old, unlikely-to-be-used, expired M39s was finally deemed acceptable during Zelenskyy’s visit. Around 20 were secretly transferred to Ukraine, per the New York Times.

The M39’s very wide area of effect made it more effective against a specific kind of target: airbases with a large number of aircraft spread out across a tarmac. This very kind of attack had been mock tested by the U.S., as you can see in the video below:

⚡️Video of the use of the MGM-140A ATACMS Block 1 cluster ballistic missile with 950 M74 submunitions during testing.



It is interesting that the footage shows the use of a missile precisely at a simulated airfield with helicopters and other light equipment. pic.twitter.com/Sp7BtfgvuN — 🇺🇦Ukrainian Front (@front_ukrainian) October 17, 2023

As the M39 missiles plunged toward their targets, they began spinning. Blow-off panels peeled off, releasing a halo-shaped spray of 950 small, incendiary M74 cluster bomblets—each weighing just over one pound.

The many 60-millimeter grenades released by each missile rained destruction on the airfields—blasting apart an ammunition depot, knocking out a Pantsir-S1 short-range air defense system, and causing a disaster for Russia’s valuable helicopter fleet in what was likely the biggest single-day loss to its air force since full-scale hostilities began in 2022 (and likely since World War II).

Ukraine’s military initially claimed the confirmed destruction of nine helicopters. A subsequent U.S. military assessment however, estimated 14 destroyed—nine at Berdyansk and five at Luhansk.

Using satellite imagery, open source analysts Geoconfirmed and Oryx counted 21 or 24 helicopters destroyed and damaged respectively. The latter catalogued several Ka-52s attack helicopters (eight destroyed and seven damaged) a number of Mi-8 assault transports (two destroyed and seven damaged) hit in some capacity.

21 damaged/destroyed helicopters or not?@COUPSURE did a fact check on the provided information.



Result, quote @coupsure: "Confirmed losses therefore amount to 21 helicopters destroyed or damaged and one radar destroyed."



I mistakenly counted a Pantsir as a helictoper in… https://t.co/ZFUkDkih03 pic.twitter.com/VFjOIO6Yt3 — GeoConfirmed (@GeoConfirmed) October 20, 2023

However, Oryx noted that many of the ‘merely’ damaged helicopters may be effectively irreparable in ways not verifiable from satellite photos. Furthermore, the damaged helicopters are likely in non-flyable condition, or they would already have been flown out by the time satellite images were taken.



Dud M74 bomblets and the emptied-out hull of an M39 missile were recognized by Russian troops in short order.

That’s an unexploded M74 APAM submunition at the Russian-occupied Berdyansk Airfield.



Only found in an MGM-140 ATACMS BLK 1. pic.twitter.com/gKh2y7v36C — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 17, 2023

#Ukraine: Well, something extraordinary happened- the remains of M39 missiles (Made in 1996 and 1997) of the MGM-140A ATACMS Block I system used by Ukrainian forces against Berdyansk AB.



This variant has a range of ~165km, inertial guidance, and carries 950 M74 submunitions. pic.twitter.com/AJQPC1WM2Q — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) October 17, 2023

Prior to the strike, Russian military bloggers had warned that Ukraine was likely to obtain ATACMS soon, and that the forward bases used by Russian combat helicopters would prove exceptionally vulnerable.

But, as has repeatedly happened in the war in Ukraine, Russia’s military proved incapable of ducking the telegraphed punch until after taking a blow to the chin. Prominent pro-Russian military aviation blog Fighter-Bomber called it “One of the most serious blows of all time in the Northern Military District. If not the most serious [in the war so far.]” Another pro-Russian blogger, Rybar, claimed that six missiles were fired, three of which were intercepted by air defenses.

This is the second time that Russian helicopter bases relatively close to the frontline have suffered mass casualties. In March of 2022, helicopters based in Chornobaivka were devastated by a Ukrainian artillery strike, with several Ka-52s, Mi-28s, and Mi-8/17s confirmed lost.

Supporters of Ukraine will lament, however, that the ATACMS strikes fell well after they could have been most useful—Ukraine’s counteroffensive has resulted in little movement since September. Russian attack helicopters particularly contributed to heavy Ukrainian armor losses in the counteroffensive’s first weeks, and as such, a helicopter-based strike in May or June would have had much greater immediate impact on the war.

How valuable were the losses?

Combat helicopters are expensive—each costs millions to tens of millions of dollars.

The Mi-8 ‘Hip’ is the longtime workhorse multi-role transport helicopter of Russia’s forces, designed to carry heavier passenger loads than U.S. medium-lift helicopters. No longer much used in their assault transport role in Ukraine due to the prevalence of effective short-range air defenses, they now serve various rear-area utility roles, perform maritime patrols, and launch unguided rocket barrages from standoff-range.

SOPA Images - Getty Images

While some specialized or modern Mi-8 variants are particularly valuable, Russia has a deep inventory of Mi-8s which are in ongoing production. The latest Mi-8s have been valued at $15-17 million on the export market, but likely cost less for domestic orders.

Russia had lost roughly 20 regular Mi-8s and four specialized Mi-8MTPR electronic warfare variants in the war prior to the ATACMS strike. Additionally, a modern Mi-8AMTSh was lost to a carefully orchestrated defection.

By contrast, the Ka-52 Alligator (NATO codename ‘Hokum’) is the most advanced helicopter in use by either side in the war in Ukraine, alongside the rarer Mi-28 ‘Havoc’. The two-seat attack helicopter is distinguished by its double-rotor configuration, which enables unusually great maneuverability and high speeds. In addition to its fixed 30-millimeter cannon and rocket pods, the Alligator can engage targets from 3 to 6 miles away using both Vikhr anti-tank missiles and LMUR missiles while remaining outside the range of short-range air defenses.

VITALY TIMKIV - Getty Images

Ukrainian sources told analysts that the Alligator’s L370P Vitebsk self-defense systems (also used on some Mi-8s) were highly effective at decoying man-portable heat-seeking missiles—typically, Soviet-built Iglas and U.S.-built Stingers. The Vitbesk suite is comprised of ultraviolet and laser warning receivers, two directional infrared/ultraviolet ‘jammer’ turrets (DIRCMs), and auto-discharged flare and chaff decoy dispensers.

Still, Ukrainian reports claim that the defenses occasionally failed to activate for unclear reasons. In the end, Ka-52s ended up taking very heavy losses: 40 were destroyed prior to this October’s ATACMS strike.

NurPhoto - Getty Images

There’s no doubt that each loss stings, as the Ka-52 fleet was comprised of only around 130 airframes at the onset of large-scale hostilities and has shrunk considerably from its pre-war level. With roughly 59 Ka-52s now confirmed damaged or destroyed, approximately 44% of the Alligator fleet Russia began the larger-scale war with has been damaged or destroyed. And—if we’re going by the Oryx count—the ATACMS strikes destroyed or damaged 11.5% of Russia’s pre-war Alligator fleet in just one day.

The adapting and regenerating threat of Russian attack helicopters

Unfortunately for Ukraine, while Russia is bad at anticipating new threats, the country has proven adept at adapting its logistics and deployment to mitigate subsequent losses. In this case, that means Russia is now basing its helicopters further back from the frontline to reduce exposure to ATACMS strikes.

This, admittedly, will reduce the output and effectiveness of helicopter sorties—they will take longer transiting to the frontline, will have to carry lighter payloads, will consume more fuel, and will have less time over target. Perhaps forward bases closer to the frontline will allow a small number of helicopters at a time to briefly refuel and rearm on their way to the battlespace (thus reducing the time and numbers exposed to attack), but such methods still throttle sortie generation and soften the negative impact on Ukrainian ground operations.

The problem for Ukraine’s forces is that new Ka-52Ms—valued at $15 million in 2021—are in production. Russia likely received 15 Ka-52Ms per year in 2022 and 2023. Furthermore, Russia’s defense ministry claims that the Alligator production rate has doubled or tripled, implying that between 30 and 45 Ka-52Ms will be ready to go per year moving forward.

Russian Ministry of Defense - Wikimedia Commons

The Ka-52M boasts extended-range GOES-451M electro-optical targeting turrets, new longer-range ground-scanning radar (V006 Rezets or FH02), modernized L418 Monobloc self-defense systems (including new radar warning receivers and jammers), structural reinforcements, and improved support for LMURS missiles and night-vision goggles. Overall, it appears able to more consistently engage targets at longer range, and more likely to evade incoming missiles.

Thus, a tactical and technological race is afoot. Russia will base its regenerating Ka-52 fleet further from the frontline and have them rely more heavily on long-distance anti-tank missiles to avoid tactical air defenses. Ukraine, in turn, will seek new methods to strike Russia’s more distant helicopter bases and search for mobile frontline air defenses that can threaten Ka-52s within guided missile range.

As for Ukraine’s small arsenal of ATACMS, it seems that at least three of the approximately 20 M39s estimated to have been given to Ukraine were expended. This means that several strikes are likely to follow in the coming months—all seeking to leverage the missile’s high speed, 100-mile range, and large area of effect.

For example, ATACMS have historically been used to destroy air defenses. And indeed, on October 25, Russian sources shared video of what was said to be the better part of a sophisticated Russian S-400 air defense battery going up in smoke in Luhansk, due to a strike by two more M39 missiles. The separated hulls of these missiles were photographed nearby. Russia’s defense ministry claimed that air defenses “intercepted” the missiles, which may be true in a very literal sense.

Russian Telegram channels report that the video shows the destruction of three Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile complexes.



Yesterday, Shoigu reported that the Russian army destroyed ATACMS missiles. https://t.co/tixzwsUXfD pic.twitter.com/ELygBuU6Kk — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 26, 2023





Ukraine seems likely to eventually receive additional ATACMS as the U.S. Army begins replacing its inventory with improved Precision Strike Missiles starting in 2024. Indeed, there are already indications that 186-mile range missiles—which may imply the later M39A1 and M57-series ATACMS missiles—will be transferred to Ukraine by January.

