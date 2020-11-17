Helium, Digital Matter and Semtech Release 2020 State of IoT Asset Tracking Report

New report explores IoT asset tracking demand, business applications, connectivity, barriers to adoption, and more

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helium, Digital Matter, and Semtech today announced the release of the 2020 State of IoT Asset Tracking Report, new research designed to provide insights into the commercial and private IoT asset tracking landscape.

The report, in its second year, compiled findings from a global survey of almost 600 IoT decision-makers and enthusiasts and analyzes asset tracking demands, adoption rates, connectivity and hardware choices, deployment challenges, and more.

The report indicates 63% of respondents are actively researching asset tracking solutions, with 46% urgently seeking to address asset tracking needs immediately or within the next 3 months.

Preventing asset loss and theft, followed by enhancing operational efficiency are the two highest drivers of adoption.

Of the respondents already implementing asset tracking solutions, 69% of respondents are using either Cellular connectivity (40%) or LPWAN such as LoRaWAN® (29%).

Respondents included business decision makers (Owner, Founder, CEO) and IT/Technical decision makers (VP and Above, Director, Senior) from a range of industries such as Hardware and Software Technologies, Healthcare, Transport and Distribution, Retail, Agriculture and Agribusiness, and more.

"Based on inbound demand and outbound efforts, asset tracking demand remains high, and yet legacy connectivity technologies continue to be costly and complex," says Dal Gemmell, Head of IoT Product at Helium, the company that has built the world's largest, public LoRaWAN network.

"Collecting real-time data for assets onsite or in transit on a network optimized for long range and battery life is now accessible to organizations at a fraction the connectivity costs of cellular using The People's Network," says Dal Gemmell.

"Helium dissolves many of the technical and financial barriers encountered when setting up LPWA networks for asset tracking applications," said Matthew Hofmeyr, Vice President, Sales North America, Digital Matter. "Our battery-powered GPS tracking device range works seamlessly with Helium Gateways, making asset tracking accessible at scale for both business applications and personal use."

"Asset tracking is a very important vertical in the IoT market and Semtech continues to develop solutions that specifically addresses this industry. Semtech's LoRa devices key capabilities – flexible, easy-to-deploy – make it the ideal solutions for asset tracking," said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT Product Marketing in the Wireless Sensing Products Group.

A full copy of the State of IoT Asset Tracking report can be found at the Helium and Digital Matter websites.

