Helium’s trial balloon: A new peer-to-peer wireless network goes live in Austin





There’s a new way for Internet-of-Things devices to connect to the digital world—a low-power, wide-area network that no single entity controls, called Helium.

Nicknamed “the people’s network,” Helium is owned and operated by the network’s users, who earn money in the form of a new cryptocurrency, in exchange for providing coverage to the network.

It’s the brainchild of the San Francisco-based Helium Systems, co-founded in 2013 by CEO Amir Haleem and Napster creator Shawn Fanning. The company is on a mission to help create a ubiquitous, peer-to-peer wireless network that ties together the fabric of the entire IoT universe—everything from smart pet collars to refrigerators—and then get out of the way.

“We don’t try and participate in the network, and we don’t charge fees to use it,” Haleem explained in an interview with Decrypt. “We incentivize others to become their own network operators. We nicknamed this thing the ‘people’s network.’ And that’s because it’s built by people.”

“We’ve been able to incentivize people to become their own miniature version of AT&T. They are their own operator; they make their own money.”

It’s an ambitious goal—and the first phase of this grand plan begins today, when the network launches in the test city of Austin, Texas.

Live from Austin

The idea, said Haleem, is to test the network in a single place and “watch it for a little while” to make sure it all works as intended. Austin, home to Helium corporate clients such as e-scooter maker Lime, was “the perfect place to do it,” he said.





“The immediate priority is to get the network stable and ensure adequate coverage all over the city,” said Kyle Samani, managing partner of the Austin-based Multicoin Capital, which co-led a $15 million investment round in Helium in June. It was Multicoin’s largest private investment to date.

“No one has done anything like this ever before,” said Samani. “Once we’re sure the network is stable and providing adequate coverage all over the city, some of the companies that have been itching to use the network will start using it in production.”

To kickstart it all, Austinites will receive the first shipment of 150 Helium Hotspots—the nifty, router-sized piece of hardware that underpins the network.

Hotspots first went on sale in June for $500 each, and quickly sold out. Because of Helium’s “LongFi” technology, fewer than 200 Hotspots are more than enough to cover the 2.2 million people across more than 500 square miles in the greater Austin area, Samani said.

How Helium works

Each Helium Hotspot serves a dual purpose, Haleem explained: half crypto miner, half wireless network host. A Hotspot owner need only plug it in, connect it to an existing WiFi network, and away it goes—there’s no need to create any sort of account with Helium or any other company using the network.

Once connected to the Internet, Hotspots communicate with each other, broadcasting long-range radio waves that create a wide-area network that IoT devices can then plug into and begin transferring data to and from the Internet.

The result is a low-power version of a cell network—built at a fraction of the cost. “It’s not for cell phones. It’s not for laptops. Your phone won’t work with this network. It’s not designed for that,” Haleem said. “It’s designed for things like trackers and sensors and things like that.”