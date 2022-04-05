‘All hell broke loose’: Woman opens up after ex-boyfriend allegedly tried to kill her

A Memphis woman spoke to FOX13 after her ex-boyfriend was arrested for allegedly terrorizing her, her family and her neighbors for an entire week.

“All hell broke loose when I told him to leave. That triggered it right there,” said the ex-girlfriend of Octavius Rodgers. “It was a whole week spree of this man going berserk. He just snapped.”

Octavious Rodgers

After several years of dating, she said Rodgers put his hands on her for the first time back in February, then again in late March. But, according to the ex-girlfriend, Rodgers’ aggression wasn’t only focused on her.

“My son grabbed a knife because he thought he was going to attack me. He had my son like this in a chokehold, slinging him around,” she said.

She and her kids were able to escape. She said she pressed charges against Rodgers and went to her aunt’s house to hide out, but he found her.

The ex-girlfriend shared a video with FOX13 that she said shows Rodgers jumping out of a car and shooting up her aunt’s house.

“He stopped right here, got out the car and was like doo, doo, doo, doo, doo.”

Another video she shared with FOX13 shows Rodgers pulling up to the house a day later in a different vehicle.

In the video, you see a man get out of the car and shoot up the woman’s aunt’s house and a neighbor’s house as well.

“That’s when he went to my uncle’s house and shot my uncle,” she said.

This survivor now has a message for others going through a similar situation.

“Try to get away as safely as possible. Don’t try to aggravate the person,” she said.

Rodgers is facing a slew of charges including, attempted murder, five aggravated assault charges and child abuse. But, Rodger’s ex-girlfriend thinks those charges should be even greater.

“They need to be attempted muder charges. He had an AK rifle. That is a gun you take when you’re going to war with someone,” she said.

We took her concerns to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. Weirich explained how charges are handed down.

“Oftentimes the Memphis Police Department or Shelby County Sheriff’s Office charges people, and then we find out about it later on,” said Weirich.

Weirich said charges are not set in stone.

“Oftentimes charges are raised depending on the proof and the evidence as we investigate the case more. And, sometimes charges are lowered,” said Weirich.

Weirich’s main concern though: truth in sentencing if Rodgers is found guilty, which means he and other offenders would serve their full sentence.

“Hopefully this legislature will pass truth in sentencing, and the governor will sign it into law,” Weirich said.

Rodgers’s ex agrees.

“He’s kind of dangerous to let that man out to society,” she said.

Rodgers is set to appear in court Thursday at 9 a.m.

