What The Hell Happened To Aaron Rodgers?

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Aaron Rodgers
    Aaron Rodgers
    American football quarterback

Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV, earning an MVP award along the way. But that ultimate victory in 2011 remains the quarterback’s only Super Bowl appearance in a 17-year career. Since then, Rodgers, who many believe to be the most talented quarterback in NFL history, has registered an underwhelming 7-9 record in playoff games. Will and LZ assess the career of an athlete whose many accomplishments — four NFL MVP awards (including this season’s), a place in 10 Pro Bowls, and numerous NFL passing records — belie a disappointing decade for Packers fans.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories