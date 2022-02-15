What The Hell Happened To Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV, earning an MVP award along the way. But that ultimate victory in 2011 remains the quarterback’s only Super Bowl appearance in a 17-year career. Since then, Rodgers, who many believe to be the most talented quarterback in NFL history, has registered an underwhelming 7-9 record in playoff games. Will and LZ assess the career of an athlete whose many accomplishments — four NFL MVP awards (including this season’s), a place in 10 Pro Bowls, and numerous NFL passing records — belie a disappointing decade for Packers fans.