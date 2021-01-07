'A hell of a journey': Lindsey Graham says it's time to recognize Biden as the winner

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham blasted efforts to challenge the Electoral College votes as "the most offensive concept in the world," urging Vice President Mike Pence to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the next president.

Speaking emphatically from the Senate floor Wednesday night, Graham said he and President Donald Trump had had "a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. Oh, my god, I hate it." And while he briefly applauded Trump as a "consequential president," he dismissed the president's ploy to challenge the election results in Congress as "not going to do any good."

"To the conservatives who believe in the Constitution, now is your chance to stand up and be counted," Graham said. "So, Mike, Mr. Vice President, just hang in there. They said we can count on Mike. All of us can count on the vice president. You are going to do the right thing. You are going to do the constitutional thing."

Graham's comments prompted applause on the Senate floor as he asserted that Biden would be the next president.