Hell’s Kitchen homophobes sought in knife-kick-and-punch attack

The NYPD says it is hunting for seven assailants who barked anti-gay slurs at a man before punching, kicking and stabbing him in an unprovoked Manhattan attack.

The 44-year-old victim was on 10th Ave. near W. 44th St. in Hell’s Kitchen when the group approached him and made homophobic remarks around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Two of the creeps slugged the victim multiple times in the face while others repeatedly kicked him. Another attacker pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the thigh, cops said.

The group then ran off heading east on W. 44th St. before turning right on to 9th Ave. and continuing south.

Medics rushed the victim to Mount Sinai West to be treated for the stab wound among other more minor injuries, police said. He was in stable condition as of Thursday.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident, cops said.

Surveillance footage of the hateful crew showed most of them in hooded sweatshirts, with some wearing ski masks. Cops did not disclose the genders or ages of the wanted suspects.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).