‘Hell no:’ Florida bill banning left-lane cruising sparks mixed reactions

Florida’s highway drivers might see an end to left-lane cruisers if a bill filed in the State Capitol Becomes law, but the bill is sparking some mixed reactions.

Cruising in the fast lane is pretty standard.

Those who choose to drive at or under the speed limit in the left lane are often seen as a nuisance.

“People are weaving in and out to go around you. Pass somebody. Move over,” said Connecticut resident Mark Fournier who stopped at a St. Johns County rest stop Tuesday on his way to Stewart.

“It’s dangerous out there,” said West Virginia’s John Baker, who was traveling to Bradenton.

But there are some like Paul, who didn’t give us his last name, but said he lives in Coco Beach.

Paul said he chose the left lane to avoid semi-trucks.

“I drive like I drive. I mean, I drive a little over the speed limit, but I’m not gonna go get into those trucks so that some other guy can get on my bumper,” said Paul.

Technically in Florida, you can drive in the fast lane, so long as you move out of the way if another car is trying to pass.

The new legislation would require all cars to stay out of the left lane and use it only as a passing lane.

A welcome change for some we spoke to.

“I would say so, yeah,” said Baker.

“It’s simple. Everything moves,” said Fournier.

Others like Pennsylvania resident Dianne Sutton aren’t excited by the prospect of more laws.

“We have too many laws on the books. You know in Pennsylvania we have laws about your horse pooping on the road?” said Sutton.

And don’t expect Paul to support the proposal either.

“Hell no,” said Paul.

If the bill becomes law, drivers cruising in the fast lane would be slapped with a noncriminal traffic infraction.

Fees could vary depending on the specifics of the offense and the agency issuing the ticket.

