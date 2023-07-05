What the hell really happened to Rudy Farias? Four private investigators who worked the missing persons case say his mom lied to them for years

Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV, found alive eight years after vanishing while walking his dogs at age 17. Texas Center for the Missing

Insider spoke to four private investigators who worked the Rudy Farias missing persons case for years.

All four said they had questions about the mom's fundraising — and whether Farias was really missing.

Two separate "Mexican trafficking" leads turned out to be utterly bogus, they said.

Four private investigators who tried to find Rudy Farias — the Houston, Texas teen reported missing in 2015 — tell Insider that they are hardly surprised that the "miracle" of his recent reappearance is shaping up to be more like a nightmare.

"Something doesn't add up," said one of them, Brenda Paradise, who was quoted in some of the the earliest stories about Farias disappearing, including by NBC's Dateline.

"There's something dark and dirty here," she added.

On Wednesday, a local activist, Quanell X, held a press conference alleging that Farias told him he was never missing at all, and instead endured years of abuse at the hands of his own mom.

Houston police have not confirmed the activist's claims, saying only that the matter is under investigation.

Mom Janie Santana did not return Insider's multiple requests for comment. It is unclear if she is together with Farias while the investigation continues.

Paradise and the other PIs that Insider spoke to said they, too, had their doubts over the past eight years about Santana.

Their questions only deepened over the weekend, after a family representative announced "It's Rudy!!!" on a Facebook discussion group. He was in an undisclosed hospital, barely responsive, and covered in old and new bruises, the post said.

Almost immediately, that same Facebook page, the Rudy Farias IV Discussion Group, began filling with skepticism and conspiracy theories, with some posting purported screenshots of past fundraising by family members.

In the most disturbing twist, neighbors have told a local television reporter that they've seen Farias around the neighborhood for years.

"He used to come in my garage, chill with my cousin, son, and daughter," neighbor Kisha Ross told ABC News in Houston. Efforts by Insider to reach Ross were unsuccessful.

They'd share "laughing, good times," added Ross's cousin, Broderick Conley. Another neighbor told the station that the guy they knew as "Dolph," short for Rudolph, had been living at his mother's house for years.

Paradise worked the original 2015 disappearance case for years, as part of a network of search and rescue volunteers.

There have been unconfirmed rumors for years that "Rudy" had been seen in the neighborhood and in the homes of family members, she said.

How, she wondered, could he have gone undiscovered all these years, if the activist's claims are right and he was home all along?

"There were freakin' billboards in Houston," announcing he was missing, she said.

Even from the earliest days of the investigation, as dozens of volunteers pitched in to find the the teen, alarm bells rang, Paradise said.

The mom gave investigators the wrong year of birth and "we had to redo the flyers," she said.

"He was 18 when he went missing," Paradise said Wednesday night.

"Tonight I found the original intake form. It shows that mom wrote the wrong date. She said he was 17."

The mother also would not provide any recent pictures of Farias. The one on the "missing" flyers shows him at 14.

"She told me that she thought if he looked younger, there would be more empathy," Paradise said.

When searchers found an asthma inhaler and a backpack at the disappearance scene, and forwarded photos, family members quickly said they belonged to Farias. But after these items were forwarded to police, they turned out not to belong to Farias at all.

"Rudy never even had asthma," Paradise said. "The backpack had some elementary school kid's homework inside it, and that wasn't Rudy's either," she said. "But the mom had swore up and down that it was his."

The family had posted hospital photos they said showed Farias lying in a hospital bed, his face obscured.

"It doesn't look like any Houston hospital I've ever seen," she said of the grainy snapshots.

"I would love to hear that he's truly been missing all these years, and has finally been found," Paradise said.

"I mean, God, I'd love to hear that he was found and is getting help," she added. "But I just don't trust anything that comes from that family."

Ryan Greyson is a private investigator and defense investigator who practices in Texas and Mexico. He, Paradise, and husband-wife investigators Barbara and Martin Renteria were the four core PIs working the case from 2015 on.

"She claimed that there was a woman that was holding him in Mexico," Greyson told Insider of Farias' mother.

This was a lead, early on, that Paradise and Greyson said the mom fundraised for. But Santana did not act like a grieving, worried mother, he said.

"She showed up late for the fundraiser," Greyson said. "And she didn't go around and say hello to any of the people who were donating money or at the fundraiser."

Greyson tracked the supposed trafficker down, and called her, he said.

"She said that Rudy's mom had talked to her," he said. "She said, 'I told Janie I didn't want to be involved in her scam."

On another occasion, Santana shared with him communications from her son's purported traffickers in Tijuanna. The communications were in a dialect distinctly foreign to that region.

"It was like Chicano, Tex-Mex Spanish, like what Janie was speaking," he said.

"I washed my hands of the case" after that, he said.

"I've got a strong feeling he was a victim," Greyson added. "I know he was special needs. It's a pretty sad situation."

"This is just insane," said Barbara Renteria, of the activist's allegations that Farias's trafficker might have been in his own home.

"There is much, much more to this case. And the Houston PD, when we worked it, was just not very interested. It's true," she said.

"She had us searching from Mexico to Louisiana," Renteria said. "All of it was a lie."

