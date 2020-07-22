'Get the hell out of our uniforms': It's getting hard to tell who are the real law enforcement as camouflaged Feds crack down on protests

Rob Carr/AP

Retired US Army Gen. Russel Honoré, the three-star general who commanded the military's response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005, sharply criticized the Department of Homeland Security for wearing military uniforms.

"That uniform represents the cloth of our nation for people who don't draw overtime, who serve around the world at the direction of the national command authority," Honoré said to MSNBC.

The optics of federal agents, who wore US Army uniforms in crackdowns on protesters, have concerned top Pentagon officials and lawmakers. Some armed activists have also worn pieces of the Army's uniform or carried with them military-style gear to protests, making it even more difficult to differentiate civilians from law enforcement.

"Federal agents who are wearing camouflage in our streets and carrying out the orders of our corrupt president against Americans obviously have no understanding of our military's most basic values — to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States," Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, a former US Marine Corps infantry officer, told Insider.

Retired US Army Gen. Russel Honoré, the three-star general who commanded the military's and Federal Emergency Management Agency's response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005, sharply criticized the Department of Homeland Security's controversial methods to quell to the ongoing protests in Portland, Oregon.

Several members of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency, which operates under the DHS, wore the US Army's camouflage uniform as they patrolled Portland's streets last week in a mission officials said was to protect federal buildings that were vandalized by demonstrators.

The CBP agents, who were also kitted with the same woodland camouflage uniforms US troops wear in combat, were shown in numerous videos and pictures detaining and beating demonstrators. One video uploaded to social media channels showed an individual suspected of assault or property destruction being whisked away in an unmarked minivan, prompting state and congressional leaders to demand an investigation.

"That uniform represents the cloth of our nation for people who don't draw overtime, who serve around the world at the direction of the national command authority," Honoré said to MSNBC on Tuesday. "And is not to be used as an instrument of protest suppression."

"That uniform is designed to blend into terrain, not to make you look like a warrior," Honoré added, referring to the distinct woodland camouflage pattern designed to obscure troops' outlines in battlegrounds like Afghanistan. "They're wearing these uniforms as a function of intimidation to look like warriors."

'Get the hell out of our uniforms'

Following President Donald Trump's decision to broaden the duties of federal agencies to curb the protests across the country, specialized federal law enforcement units have been given paramilitary-like roles to suppress demonstrators.

Federal agents from agencies like the CBP's immediate-response force, also known as the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC), were mobilized in an effort to protect federal buildings, despite resistance from state and local leaders. These units and other federal law enforcement agencies often wear the US Army's camouflage uniform — BORTAC in particular has deployed to austere environments in the past, including Iraq and Afghanistan.

But concerns have grown as pictures of the uniformed personnel in Portland beating protesters with batons were widely publicized amid the federalized crackdown. The optics of the federal agents, who were confused with US service members, have concerned top Pentagon officials due to its implication.

US Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, previously highlighted his concerns, saying there needs to be clear "visual distinction" between the two organizations.

"You want a clear definition between that which is military and that which is police, in my view," Milley said during a congressional hearing earlier in July. "Because when you start introducing the military, you're talking about a different level of effort there."

Gen. Honoré likened the federal agents' actions against protesters as a "lawless group" who were "literally beating them with batons."

"Police don't do this, what kind of bull---- is this," Honoré said. "Get the hell out of our uniforms."

Unit patches

The DHS and CBP have disputed the suggestion that their agents at the scene were unidentifiable "masked stormtroopers."