‘What the hell was that?!’ Walker Hayes’ halftime show causes audio mess for CBS crew

Ed Zurga/AP
Stefan Stevenson
·2 min read
What did we just witness?

The CBS halftime show of the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Bengals turned into a viral social media moment when sound issues rendered the commentary nearly inaudible Sunday afternoon.

The NFL on CBS crew, including James Brown, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, and Nate Burleson, were trying to dissect the first half but a halftime show by Walker Hayes was so loud that their comments were mostly unintelligible on the telecast.

The noise issue for the crew was amplified — pardon the pun — by a stack of speakers set up right behind the CBS booth on the field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The mayhem prompted strong reaction on social media, with most finding it highly amusing. But you can rest assured that CBS technical directors weren’t laughing.

