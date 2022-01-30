‘What the hell was that?!’ Walker Hayes’ halftime show causes audio mess for CBS crew

What did we just witness?

The CBS halftime show of the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Bengals turned into a viral social media moment when sound issues rendered the commentary nearly inaudible Sunday afternoon.

absolutely one of the funniest NFL moments ever pic.twitter.com/KqyEQPUeC6 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 30, 2022

The NFL on CBS crew, including James Brown, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, and Nate Burleson, were trying to dissect the first half but a halftime show by Walker Hayes was so loud that their comments were mostly unintelligible on the telecast.

The noise issue for the crew was amplified — pardon the pun — by a stack of speakers set up right behind the CBS booth on the field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The mayhem prompted strong reaction on social media, with most finding it highly amusing. But you can rest assured that CBS technical directors weren’t laughing.

They were hyping the on-field studio on the last drive — someone didn’t cover with CBS that the halftime performer speakers would be set DIRECTLY BEHIND the set. What a colossal oversight on @CBSSports final production of this season — Chad Houck (@houckc) January 30, 2022

CBS crew finding out how different studio is from being on the field right now with distracting music blaring. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 30, 2022

Yikes, don't think CBS realized how disruptive the Walker Hayes halftime show would be during *their* halftime show. Can't heard a word.



More importantly: Forcing sports fans to hear MORE of the Applebee’s song should be penalized with a loss & elimination, Chiefs. — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) January 30, 2022

CBS production crew having a waking nightmare — jason c. (@netw3rk) January 30, 2022

This halftime show audio disaster is highly entertaining. — Craig Miller (@junior_miller) January 30, 2022

Bad miscalculation on CBS part …setting halftime panel right in front of speakers. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 30, 2022

Best CBS halftime show in weeks. — Bryan Curtis (@bryancurtis) January 30, 2022

CAN THEY TURN THE MUSIC UP DURING THE HALFTIME REPORT I CANT HEAR IT — timthetatman (@timthetatman) January 30, 2022

Loudest halftime show in history pic.twitter.com/PNjNzGu8Yw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 30, 2022