‘Get the hell out’ written in chalk in front of Black-owned NC restaurant, owner says

Travis Savage was opening his North Carolina restaurant for the day when he saw the words “Get the hell out of Franklinton” on the sidewalk, news outlets reported.

Savage told ABC11 the message was written in chalk in front of The Jamaican Patty Shack, a Black-owned business that he runs in Franklinton, a town roughly 25 miles northeast of Raleigh.

“We’re just trying to figure out the best way to secure our family business and our safety,” said relative Yashiyah Louissant, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. “We’re not going anywhere though, and the acts being done are not frightening us.”

Lt. Allen Batchelor said the Franklinton Police Department responded at about 9:15 a.m. Nov. 1 in reference to a report of damaged property. When officers got to the restaurant, they saw the “Get the hell out” note written outside.

As of about 10:30 a.m. Nov. 3, Batchelor said the reported incident was still under investigation. He said police aren’t ruling out a hate crime and that officials are investigating vandalism and property damage at this point.

The business owners said the chalk message wasn’t the first incident they reported to police.

They have made multiple accusations of vandalism, including having bricks thrown through windows, WNCN reported. The news outlet didn’t specify the dates of those reported incidents.

Batchelor said so far, the chalk and window incidents are believed to be unrelated. Vandalism was reported at several other properties around the same time the restaurant’s windows were broken, he said.

The restaurant didn’t answer a phone call from a McClatchy News reporter or immediately respond to an email requesting comment on Nov. 3.

