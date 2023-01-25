'What the hell is wrong with us?' Gov. Gavin Newsom reacts to deadly California shootings
Seven people were killed at plant nurseries near Half Moon Bay, Calif., shortly after a gunman went on a shooting rampage in Monterey Park.
Seven people were killed at plant nurseries near Half Moon Bay, Calif., shortly after a gunman went on a shooting rampage in Monterey Park.
Was the structure used for target practice? Or did something much more sinister take place?
Two men were arrested in Texas for human smuggling after a DPS Trooper found six illegal immigrants in their car. The illegal immigrants were turned over to Border Patrol.
The bank has done business with more than a dozen crypto firms that have shut down, been fined, or come under investigation, Intelligencer reported.
Evanston police are searching for two men they said tried to kidnap a woman Monday afternoon.
Charles McGonigal, the ex-FBI official, was also charged with violating US sanctions by allegedly agreeing to provide services to a Russian oligarch.
The agency is on track to close more than 1,200 homeless encampments near state right-of-way properties this fiscal year.
Hollywood royalty and actual royalty wear Hunter boots
"If you don't know, now you know."
Depending on how Rory McIlroy plays on the other side of the world, Jon Rahm could finally retake the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings this weekend.
An Arapahoe County, Colorado, judge ordered former social worker Robin Niceta to pay Aurora Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky $3 million stemming from a defamation case.
Volunteers, Ventura County staff and law enforcement officers survey area's homeless population for annual count.
While searching the suspect's vehicle, officers say they found an unsecured semi-automatic rifle in the back of his pickup truck.
The gas stove debate: Nothing but hot air from manipulators in the media.
LIV Golf is adding one event in Florida in 2023 and has moved its tournament at Trump National Doral from the final event to the next-to-last week of the season.
The women confront each other about the San Diego champagne pour that changed Angie's relationship with Jen Shah's for good.
“PEEPEE” made the Illinois Secretary of State office’s prohibited list for vanity license plates.
Organizers of the news conference say Darryl Williams' family deserves answers surrounding his death.
At a press conference on Monday, Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed that an 11th victim had died from the mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday night. Luna also released the names of three of those who were killed.
The Tesla crash almost killed a family of four. Now the San Mateo district attorney's office is investigating whether the crash could have been caused by an issue with the car.
Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah said her life is "falling apart" after the couple reported to prison on Jan. 17. The reality TV stars were convicted of federal tax evasion.