Hellam Township man charged after officer suffers injuries during domestic call: police

A Hellam Township man faces charges after an officer suffered injuries on a domestic call and was taken to a hospital, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Kody Lee Wagner, 28, of the 4700 block of Ore Bank Road, has been charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest. He was committed to York County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to court records.

A Hellam Township Police officer suffered a concussion and a broken nose, the affidavit states.

Officers responded to Wagner's home Tuesday afternoon after his girlfriend called police. She told authorities that she was trying to leave an abusive relationship and asked officers if they could retrieve some belongings, including items for her 8-month-old child, the affidavit states.

Police allege Wagner was agitated and said there was no way she was leaving with the baby, the affidavit states. Officers responded that she was and asked for the items.

Wagner grabbed a backpack for the baby and threw it at another officer, hitting him in the face, the affidavit states.

Police said their goal was to get the items so the woman and baby could leave but allege that Wagner grew more irritated.

Wagner walked past an officer, who was standing near the kitchen, and told him to move. The suspect shoved the officer in the chest, almost knocking him over, the affidavit states.

That's when police attempted to arrest Wagner, who fought being taken into custody, the affidavit states.

During the struggle, an officer struck his head on the corner of a wall and was knocked unconscious for about 15 seconds, the affidavit states. Blood was running down his nose.

Eventually, officers handcuffed Wagner and placed him in a police vehicle.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

