Hellbenders: Nashville Zoo using transmitters in salamander conservation efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hellbenders are one of the most interesting animals in Tennessee thanks to their appearance.

The salamanders have been decreasing in population since the 1980s and artificial reproduction began in 2010 at the Nashville Zoo to help with conservation.

Since then, multiple grants have been funded with more research and surveys taking place across the state.

“Only about four to five streams have hellbenders living in them in Middle Tennessee,” said Dale McGinnity, the Curator of Ectotherms for the Nashville Zoo.

McGinnity said hellbenders in Middle Tennessee are special because they have adapted to warmer water, and with climate change creating warmer waterways, this is an important mutation to have.

On Tuesday, 27 hellbenders were injected with a transmitter that will help locate these critters after being released in a local stream in Middle Tennessee during May. This release happens every year and survival rates are up by 60%.

Louden Wright, the Associate Veterinarian at the Nashville Zoo performed some of the surgeries and explained it step by step.

First, the hellbenders are placed into a container of water with an anesthetic solution that will put them to sleep within 15 minutes. This is because hellbenders absorb the drug through their skin.

The hellbender is then placed on its back to make sure that it is under and does not try to flip back over. The salamander is then pulled out of the water and placed on a surgical surface that is covered in an anesthetic solution. It is washed off with a saline solution and a small incision is made where the transmitter will go.

The transmitter is checked to make sure the number is right, and it is working properly before it is inserted. Once the injection is done the hellbender is sown up and placed into a container of fresh water and will be awake within 45 minutes to an hour.

