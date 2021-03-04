Hellcat-Driving Great Grandma Makes You Look Like A Sissie

Steven Symes
·3 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Send it, granny!

Without her Dodge Hellcat, Carolyn Batteas looks like another sweet great grandmother. The 75-year-old has a head of gray hair that barely crests the roofline of her muscle car, which she doesn’t drive as if it were a Toyota Camry. Instead, Batteas takes her Mopar racing and has become at star student at the Bondurant High Performance Driving School located in Chandler, Arizona. She’s the kind of grandma you wished you had and we certainly hope her grandchildren appreciate their fortunate position.

Watch a Dodge Challenger rip it in the snow here.

Recently profiled on Dodge Garage, Batteas not surprisingly disclosed she was a tomboy as a child, preferring playing outside to doing embroidery indoors. However, she didn’t suddenly gravitate to racing even when she earned her driver’s license. That need for speed came later as she moved to Texas and entered her retirement years.

photo credit: Facebook
photo credit: Facebook

Batteas was originally drawn to Dodge Challengers because she noticed how good-looking they were. They do have a retro charm to them, so it’s easy to see why the great grandmother wanted to drive one around town. However, once at the local dealership she was talked into buying a 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and was instantly hooked to the raw power and thrill of speed. She began visiting local drag strips to fully enjoy her Mopar and only then realized the full potential of her machine.

Perhaps just as surprising as seeing a woman in the twilight of her life shredding tires with people half her age is the fact she’s a retired nurse. There’s a stigma that nurses are risk-adverse and try ruining the fun for others by always highlighting the dangers in everyday activities. Perhaps this a testament to what so many racers know, that the risks of ripping it on the track pale in comparison to the rewards.

Instead of being scared by all that righteous horsepower and the sickly whine of the supercharger, Batteas wanted more. That’s the appropriate response to such activities, but admittedly not everyone has that response. Despite making all the rookie mistakes the first few times on the track, Batteas quickly earned the respect of other racers and fans, who started calling her “Ms. Hellcat.”

After a relative suggested she check out the Bondurant High Performance Driving School, Batteas loaded up her motorhome and made the journey from Texas to Arizona for instruction on how to perfect her skills further. Under the tutelage of professional instructors, the great grandmother learned not only how to get down the drag strip quicker but also how to choose the best line on a road course.

photo credit: Facebook
photo credit: Facebook

Just like at home, the 75-year-old quickly gained a reputation for her fearless spirit. Instead of being afraid of making mistakes, she seemed to revel in learning from her foibles. Soon, she was mastering the concepts of understeer and oversteer, carving up the track with ruthless precision.

For the drag racing portion of the instruction, the goal Batteas was laser-focused on was getting an official NHRA Nine-Second License. Learning to master the potent Dodge Demon, she eventually pushed the Mopar to a 135 mph trap speed and attained her lofty goal, something many racers have pushed for but not achieved. She has plans to continue on with the more advanced classes at the school, showing she’s willing to push herself even further.

Bitten by the bug, Batteas now owns a 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T 50th Anniversary in Go Mango and is preparing to take delivery of a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The great grandmother is also on the wait list for a 2021 Ram TRX Launch Edition

Source: Dodge Garage

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Ellington, backups help Pistons beat depleted Raptors

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Wayne Ellington scored 25 points and the Detroit Pistons beat the virus-depleted Toronto Raptors 129-105 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Ellington was 8 of 11 from 3-point range and the Pistons were 20 for 41 overall from long range. Detroit's backups had 56 points, with Rodney McGruder and Saben Lee each finishing with 20.

  • Nissan GT-R R35 - Full Image Gallery

    See the sixth-gen Nissan GT-R from every angle with our full image gallery.From Road & Track

  • RM Sotheby’s Is Selling Three Uniquely Built CSX4000 Series 427 Shelby Cobras

    Which would you choose?

  • Here’s Your Third Chance At The King Of The Road

    This GT500KR is a great example of the generation.

  • The Last Year For The Viper Is Responsible For The Best Vipers Ever Made

    Dodge poured everything into this Viper!

  • 24 Hours of Le Mans Postponement Casts Shadow on F1’s Schedule

    Le Mans moving from June to August for 2021.

  • Turn Your NB Mazda MX-5 Miata Into an Alfa-Inspired Racer

    Would you want your Mazda MX-5 to look like a ‘30s style Grand Prix machine?

  • Porsche's $91,000 Taycan Cross Turismo EV will arrive in the US this summer

    Porsche has officially launched the Taycan Cross Turismo EV, the bigger category-blurring followup to the original Taycan sedan.

  • This 1-of-7 McLaren F1 Just Went up for Sale

    Only 64 road-ready examples of the legendary supercar were ever produced. Of those, only seven were sold in the US.

  • How Rishi Sunak's Budget will affect household finances in the UK

    The UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed his budget for the coming year on Wednesday. Here's the main measures and what they mean for people in the UK.

  • Kuwait swears in new government amid mounting crises

    Kuwait’s new Cabinet was sworn in Wednesday, state-run media reported, weeks after the government quit amid a deepening deadlock with parliament that has blocked badly needed reforms in the tiny oil-rich Gulf Arab state. Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah swapped out four ministers whose selections had angered various lawmakers for less contentious, veteran politicians, an apparent gesture to appease parliament. The worsening rift between Kuwait’s emir-appointed government and elected parliament presents the first significant challenge to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who ascended the throne last fall.

  • Most Japanese oppose Tokyo Games this year -poll

    A majority of Japanese people are opposed to holding the Tokyo Olympic Games this year, due to concerns over the global health crisis.That’s according to a Yomiuri daily poll released on Wednesday.The Tokyo Games were already postponed last year and rescheduled for this July.While 70 percent of those surveyed said they were at least “somewhat interested” in the Summer Games, Yomiuri found that 58 percent were against holding the event this year.If the Games were to go on, over 90 percent said the crowd should be kept to a minimum or not allowed at all.The poll was conducted between mid-January through February, when much of the country remained under a state of emergency.A Reuters poll last month showed nearly two-thirds of Japanese companies also oppose holding the Games this year, a shift from the last survey which showed most in favor.As for now, Greater Tokyo remains in a state of emergency, with restrictions on gathering, business hours and foreign travel into the country.Local media reported earlier this week that those restrictions are likely to extend two weeks longer than expected.

  • To make it in music, be prepared for the pitfalls

    Why a handbook for artists hoping to enter the music industry gives frank advice on mental health.

  • ICC prosecutor to probe war crimes in Palestinian Territories, angering Israel

    The International Criminal Court prosecutor said on Wednesday her office will formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, a move welcomed by the Palestinian Authority and denounced by Israel. The decision follows a ruling by the court on Feb. 5 that it has jurisdiction in the case, prompting swift rejections by Washington and Jerusalem. "The decision to open an investigation followed a painstaking preliminary examination undertaken by my office that lasted close to five years," Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.

  • Kamala Harris breaks tie as Senate proceeds with lengthy debate on COVID relief bill

    The Senate on Thursday voted 51-50 — with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie — to proceed to debate on President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package, likely setting up a final vote this weekend.The state of play: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is forcing the Senate clerk to read the entire 628-page bill on the floor, a procedural move that will likely add 10 hours to the 20 hours already allotted for debate.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.During that time, Republicans will propose amendments — some unrelated to COVID relief — intended to force uncomfortable votes for Democrats, in a practice known as vote-a-rama.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) promised Thursday that the Senate will stay in session "no matter how long it takes" to finish voting on the "American Rescue Plan."Because the bill is being considered under the budget reconciliation process, it only requires a simple majority to pass, rather than the usual 60-vote Senate threshold for major legislation.Driving the news: Speaking on the Senate floor ahead of the vote to proceed, Schumer accused Johnson of going to "ridiculous lengths" to show his opposition to a COVID relief package widely supported by the American public — including a majority of Republicans.What they're saying: "It will accomplish little more than a few sore throats for the Senate clerks who work very hard day in, day out to help the Senate function," Schumer said."Still, we are delighted that the senator from Wisconsin wants to give the American people another opportunity to hear what's in the American Rescue Plan. We Democrats want America to hear what's in the plan," he continued."Oh, yes, when the senior senator from Wisconsin reads, the American people will get another chance to hear about the tax breaks for low-income workers, and assistance for American families struggling with child care — two measures that help make the American Rescue Plan one of the single largest anti-poverty bills in recent history."Go deeper: Senate Republicans plan to exact pain before COVID relief voteLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A New Orleans police officer groomed and raped a 14-year-old girl he was assigned to take to a rape kit exam, a lawsuit alleges

    The lawsuit alleges the officer began grooming the girl as they sat in the waiting room of a New Orleans children's hospital.

  • Trump inadvertently boosts Biden's stimulus messaging with another statement raging against McConnell

    Former President Donald Trump has released a new post-presidency statement, and Democrats might just be glad he did. The former president, who remains permanently banned from Twitter, released a statement Thursday once again raging against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), blasting him as the "most unpopular politician in the country" while blaming him for Republicans' Senate losses in Georgia — losses for which Trump himself has been blamed by other Republicans. One of the reasons Republicans lost the two Georgia Senate runoffs in January, Trump argues, was "Mitch McConnell's refusal to go above $600 per person on the stimulus check payments when the two Democrat opponents were touting $2,000 per person in ad after ad." The statement offered "quite the pre-stimulus political gift to Democrats," wrote National Journal's Josh Kraushaar, while The Washington Post's Dave Weigel noted that Trump "remarkably" used this opportunity to "validate Biden's messaging on the $1,400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them." Remarkably, Trump also uses this statement to validate Biden's messaging on the $1400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them. "The $2000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats." https://t.co/M9dXoX13VS — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 4, 2021 Indeed, Trump writes that "the $2,000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats," while offering no comment on the fact that the new checks are actually for $1,400, nor on Biden's recent compromise that narrows the eligibility. Politico's Gabby Orr observed that Trump "could have put out a statement saying the income phase-outs in the Biden stimulus bill are going to mean he gave checks to more Americans," but "instead he's still targeting his own party with stuff like this." This was just Trump's latest statement in this vein after he released another one last month describing McConnell as an "unsmiling political hack." He also mentioned McConnell in a recent Conservative Political Action Conference speech, in which he took credit for McConnell's recent re-election. McConnell told Fox News he "didn't watch" the speech and that "we're dealing with the present and the future, not looking back to the past." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machineTrump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long.

  • How much YouTube pays influencers for 100,000, 1 million, and 150 million views, according to top creators

    We spoke with creators on YouTube who broke down how much money they've made on a single video from Google.

  • GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn says being called a 'Neanderthal' is actually a good thing after Biden criticized states for lifting mask mandates

    They're "hunter-gatherers, they're protectors of their family, they are resilient," Blackburn said of Neanderthals, who are now extinct.

  • Trump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long.

    Don't bet on former President Donald Trump traveling to campaign against Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — and not because of any sudden change of heart. A new report from The Washington Post discusses the Alaska Republican's influence during President Biden's administration, as well as the fact that Trump is "vowing publicly and privately to work to oust her" as she seeks a fourth Senate term in 2022. Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, and she's reportedly "higher on his list of enemies" than other lawmakers, coming in just under Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) At the same time, the Post reports that while Trump "does want to spend money against" Murkowski, some "people in his circle doubt, though, that he will be as much of a potent force in the race because traveling to campaign against her would require such a long flight, which Trump generally avoids." There's also the fact that, the Post says, Trump's advisers "recognize the complexity of winning in Alaska," which uses ranked-choice voting, though the report adds that it's likely Murkowski will face pro-Trump opposition in the race in some form. Trump recently went after Murkowski during his first speech since leaving office at the Conservative Political Action Conference, naming her while he slammed a series of Republican "grandstanders" and called on supporters to "get rid of them all." Murkowski has defended her vote to impeach Trump, saying she couldn't "be afraid of" the political repercussions and that if Alaska voters decide that "because I did not support my party that I can no longer serve them in the United States Senate, then so be it." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machineWhich states best handled the pandemic? There's no clear answer.