Hellcat Mazda RX-7 Is A Twisted Japanese-American Muscle Car

Can you feel the blasphemy?

Since Dodge released the Hellcat, people have been dropping the supercharged V8 into all kinds of cars. Most of these projects involve other Mopar muscle machines, although a Buick Grand National and some other non-Chrysler cars have slipped in there. However, this is the first instance we know of a Hellcat being dropped in an FD Mazda RX-7.

photo credit: Instagram

What’s worse for some is learning this RX-7 didn’t blow its rotary engine, no. Rowdys Garage, which is doing this build, is using the Mazda’s engine in a BMW M4 drag racer. Basically, these guys are like some mad scientist taking parts of different animals and sewing them to each other, creating these weird hybrids. We blame Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift since that likely inspired this cross-pollination of American muscle and Japanese tuners.

Of course, we’ve seen other strange mixes, like a first-gen Ford Mustang with a Ferrari engine. They usually offend some of the more sensitive enthusiasts out there but fascinate everyone else with their weird factor.

image credit: YouTube

Even worse, the FD RX-7 was a clean car with low miles, and it had only one owner. This isn’t going to make the Mazda fans very happy at all since these guys essentially slaughtered a sacred cow. We wonder just how hard Mopar enthusiasts will take this news, but imagine it won’t be as bad since it’s just the engine, not a rotary going into a Dodge Challenger Demon or something crazy like that.

Shoehorning a Hellcat V8 into a car designed for a small rotary engine can’t be easy, but these guys already have it in there. The car isn’t ready to fire up or drive yet, but when it is we’re curious just how massive of a burnout it’ll be able to rip.

This interesting build will be given away by Rowdys Garage, so someone will be able to show the Hellcat-powered FD Mazda RX-7 off at shows and see the perplexed, even pained looks firsthand.

Check out the video of the Hellcat RX-7 being worked on (warning: language).

