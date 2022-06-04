Hellcat Swapped Dodge Dakota Takes Muscle Trucks To A New Level

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This insane build combines the awesome lightweight capabilities of a small truck with the big power of a modern muscle car.

The Dodge Hellcat is probably the most popular performance trim model within the American domestic performance market for its incredible speed, performance, and power options. Of course, much can be said about the ridiculous Charger, Challenger, and Durango Hellcats. Still, engine swapping is an aspect of the Hellcat community that is quickly gaining traction among enthusiasts. It would appear that the Hellcat V8 and other Dodge V8’s are poised to take the throne that was previously held by the LS platform for being the all-purpose engine of choice for performance builds. This truck perfectly exemplifies that as it boasts a ton of horsepower from a Hellcat V8 in the body of one of America’s favorite small truck platforms.

While the bright blue exterior of this truck appears to show off the stock Dakota body, under the hood sits a considerable surprise for anyone who pulls up to the race line. Of course, that would be the famous 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 engine which puts out over 707 horsepower for this incredibly light pickup truck. Funny enough, this vehicle came stock slightly more delicate than the original Hellcat Charger, which served as the donor for this build. That means that the truck can utilize its horsepower even better than a stock hellcat, all while showing off some excellent exterior styling and interior craftsmanship.

Builds like this are paving the way for fellow automotive enthusiasts to experiment with builds that feature crazy engine combinations such as the Hellcat V8. accompanying the powerhouse is the famously intelligent eight-speed automatic transmission which allows for quick and concise changes between gears and a paddle shifter option. Finally, it was time for a test drive, which proved exciting for the driver as he broke traction multiple times and generally had a ton of fun with his new hot rod truck. We respect builds like this one that take crazy risks to gain some more performance, and we hope to see more like it in the future.

