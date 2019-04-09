A Hellcat V-8 Fits In the Wrangler and Gladiator, But It'll Never Make Production

From Road & Track

One of the trucks Jeep made for Easter Jeep Safari, the 1968 M-715 Five-Quarter Concept, featured power from a Mopar "Hellcrate" engine. Yes, that's the crate version of the 6.2-liter supercharged 707-hp Hellcat V-8. It's not the first time Jeep has built a Hellcat-powered Wrangler concept, and surely, it gets people wondering if a Wrangler Hellcat will ever be put into production.

The answer, sadly, is no. Speaking to Australia's Drive, Jeep boss Tim Kuniskis explained why it's not going to happen.

Photo credit: Jeep More

"Everybody always asks me that question: [the Hellcat engine] fits. You know that. It fits like a glove," Kuniskis said. "But the problem is that it fits like a glove and there is no air space around the engine and the whole external space of the vehicle, so you have no crush space; you have nothing that can be used to absorb energy in a crash.

"It is not a problem to put it in-other than emissions and fuel economy-except it would never pass any crash tests, and that’s a problem."

So, bad news for folks hoping for a factory supercharged V-8 Wrangler. But good news for the aftermarket: Jeep shop Dakota Customs is working on a Hellcat-swap kit for the JL Wrangler, and since the engine bay of the Gladiator is largely similar, it should work for the pickup, too.

And if you want a factory Hellcat-powered truck, just wait for the upcoming (but still rumored) Ram TRX, which should be here within the next few years.

via Autoblog.

('You Might Also Like',)