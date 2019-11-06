Hellenic Petroleum (ATH:ELPE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 113% Share Price Gain

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the Hellenic Petroleum S.A. (ATH:ELPE) share price has soared 113% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. In the last week the share price is up 2.4%.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Hellenic Petroleum moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Hellenic Petroleum share price is up 110% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 7.8% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 28% average annual increase in the share price over three years. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Hellenic Petroleum's TSR for the last 5 years was 166%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Hellenic Petroleum shareholders are up 25% for the year (even including dividends) . But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 22% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. Before forming an opinion on Hellenic Petroleum you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

