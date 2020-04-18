Can Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A.'s (ATH:HTO) Weak Financials Pull The Plug On The Stock's Current Momentum On Its Share Price?

Most readers would already be aware that Hellenic Telecommunications Organization's (ATH:HTO) stock increased significantly by 17% over the past month. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak fundamentals, as long-term financial performance of a business is what ultimatley dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Hellenic Telecommunications Organization's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization is:

1.7% = €38m ÷ €2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization's Earnings Growth And 1.7% ROE

As you can see, Hellenic Telecommunications Organization's ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 12%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Thus, the low net income growth of 4.8% seen by Hellenic Telecommunications Organization over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Hellenic Telecommunications Organization's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 7.4% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

ATSE:HTO Past Earnings Growth April 18th 2020 More

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is HTO worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether HTO is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 56% (or a retention ratio of 44%), most of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization's profits are being paid to shareholders. This definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company.

In addition, Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 74% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization is speculated to rise to 22% despite the anticipated increase in the payout ratio. There could probably be other factors that could be driving the future growth in the ROE.