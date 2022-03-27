Hellephant Dodge Charger Goes 170 MPH

Steven Symes
·3 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is one nice build…

Known to the public as just David, the guy who owns this now famous 1968 Dodge Charger with a Hellephant stuffed under the hood has quite the amazing story to go with his ultra-cool Mopar. It’s not every day you see a ’68 Charger with 1,000-horsepower on tap, or one that costs about $200,000. Yes, this build is ridiculous, but it hits hard and is unbelievably clean, making it absolutely captivating.

Unless you’re a well-known builder with a lot of connections, getting your hands on a Hellephant crate engine when Mopar first made them available was next to impossible. Everyone wanted one of the mills despite the steep price of $29,995. According to David, he called and called to order one, leaving over 30 voicemails before someone finally called him back. They then asked if he wanted the Hellephant and the guy was ready to just shove his money in their hands.

David picked a 1968 Dodge Charger to pair with the Hellephant because he likes the aggressive looks. The guy certainly isn’t alone in that respect as many think of it as the quintessential American muscle car, even among the non-car folks. If you’re going to drop this kind of cash for a crate motor, the wise thing would be to put it in something which looks the part.

The Hellephant crate motor along with a 6-speed Bowler Tremec T-56 Magnum along with many impressive modifications make this restomod Mopar quite the performance care. David says it can hit a top speed of 170 mph, something we’re sure he’s only tried out on the track because he doesn’t want to lose such a wonderful machine.

Nicknamed the Dumbo Charger, this thing wears blue Hellephant logos as the only warning of what’s going on under the hood. For those who know, it’s a signal this Mopar means serious business. Normies might just wonder why his Red Tide logo isn’t red.

