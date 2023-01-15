HellFox Mustang Is Exactly What You Think It Is

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

What do you get when you cross a Hellcat with a Foxbody?

Ford’s most iconic muscle car ever made for the American performance automotive market has got to be the Mustang. This has a lot of reasons behind it including engine options, styling, and suspension focuses. But the big thing is it focuses more on using its power and increasing hands well rather than just going straight fast. One generation that perfectly exemplifies this is the Fox Body but there was always one thing that was wrong with it. It has basically no power from the factory.

Let’s face it, unless you get a cobra Fox Body platform is not great in terms of making big power numbers without much modification. That’s exactly why engine swaps are such a popular upgrade for these iconic American muscle cars. Usually, these consist of Coyote or a newer generation 5.0 L Ford V8 engine. However, this car utilizes a platform that is arguably even more noticeable for American enthusiasts. The ever glorious Hellcat.

That’s right, under the hood of this Fox Body Mustang is a Hellcat V8. Winding down the road, the fiery supercharger makes a wonderful sound as it throws the vehicle around on the road. Spinning tires is clearly not very difficult as shown with footage of the car seemingly breaking the rear loose while driving. Most of this combination’s benefits stem from the fact that the Foxbody is nearly 2,000lbs lighter than the Charger or Challenger Hellcat. Overall, this is a wild piece that uses raw power and a light frame to showcase the best of both platforms.

