'Hellish situation': Shootout in busy Minnesota bar leaves 1 dead, 14 injured

Three men have been arrested following a shootout in a St. Paul, Minn. bar early Sunday morning that left a young woman dead at least 14 others injured, police said.

"Our investigators have arrested three men who were involved in this morning’s homicide and shootings at a West Seventh Street bar: Terry Lorenzo Brown, Jr., 33 Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29 Jeffrey Orlando Hoffman, 32," police said in a social media post.

"They're in custody and in the hospital, being treated for injuries suffered during the incident. Once they're discharged, all three will be booked into the Ramsey City jail and await a charging decision. The case remains open and active. No further info is available at this time," police said.

Earlier Sunday St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell described the chaotic scene following the shooting as victims scrambled for cover. “In an instant, they found themselves caught in a hellish situation,” Axtell said in a statement, adding, “We have the best investigators in the country, and we won’t stop until we find the people responsible for this madness.”

Officers found a “chaotic scene” when they arrived at the bar at about 12:15 a.m. local time Sunday (1:15 a.m. E.T.), the Saint Paul Police Department said in a statement.

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said, adding that 14 others were transported to area hospitals for treatment. They are all expected to survive, the statement said.

A motive has yet to be determined, the statement added.

“My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning,” Axtell said.

Axtell later tweeted that he had spoken with the victim's family, who were "absolutely devastated." He publicly promised that his department "WILL bring justice" in the case.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter also released a statement on Twitter, saying the community was in shock over the shooting.

"As our Saint Paul officers work to bring those responsible for these senseless acts into custody, our work to build more proactive and comprehensive public safety strategies is more urgent than ever," Carter said. "We will never accept violence in our community."