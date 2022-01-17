‘Hello, Cancel Culture Please’: Kendrick Lamar Gets Blasted on Social Media for Producing Upcoming Live-Action Comedy About a Slave Intern

Artists have often diversified their portfolios by transitioning to other sectors of Hollywood, as seen in examples such as Ice Cube and Jay-Z. Both emcees have seen great success after going into the film industry, with fans eager to see what they’ve created next.

However, after Kendrick Lamar announced his debut as a film producer with a forthcoming release of a live-action comedy film for Paramount about a slave intern, critics on social media were left wondering if this project is needed.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – MARCH 31: Kendrick Lamar performs during the third day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019 at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 31, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)

The Grammy Award-winning rapper caught heat following the announcement of his untitled project he’s set to produce alongside longtime collaborator Dave Free and “South Park” co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

According to Variety, the film will “depict the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man, who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum, discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.”

The film will be the first project under Lamar’s PGLang company he created with Free in 2020, and is written by Vernon Chatman, who has credits on shows that include “South Park” and “JackA–: The Movie.” Paramount Pictures will handle theatrical distribution, home entertainment and television licensing rights, with Paramount Plus acquiring streaming rights.

It’s unclear when the film is set to release. A director has yet to be hired. However, filming is scheduled to start sometime this spring.

Critics on Twitter slammed the movie almost immediately, including one user who wrote, “What the f–k? Who asked for this?”

“Hello, I’d like to speak to cancel culture please,” wrote another seemingly disapproving fan.

“Kendrick Lamar will do anything but drop a new album,” commented a third person.

While his producing choices may be up for questioning, the 34-year-old has already received praise for his acting chops — often deemed being a bit too believable.

The Compton native made his acting debut in 2018, during a July episode of 50 Cent’s hit series “Power,” as a drug addict named Laces, who works with Fif’s character, Kanan Starks, to take down his enemies.

The “DAMN” rapper received a raving review from fans, including one person who wrote, “#KendrickLamar bodied that guest spot on @Power_STARZ. He’s either a damn good actor or knows a few too many crackheads lmao, dude was hilarious.”

