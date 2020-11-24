'Hello Greta!': Justin Trudeau 'fields call from pranksters'

Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined a growing list of public figures targeted by pranksters posing as climate activist Greta Thunberg.

An audio recording of Mr Trudeau speaking to pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov has been released by the pair.

The prime minister apparently fielded questions from the fake Ms Thunberg, on Nato, world peace and Donald Trump.

His office did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for the prime minister told iPolitics that when Mr Trudeau realised he was not speaking to the real Ms Thunberg, he ended the call.

"Hello Greta!" the recording begins.

"I understand that you have a lot of work and not so much time to talk to a young girl, but I'm very concerned about the growing international crisis," the impersonator responds.

Days before the recording, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 had been shot down after taking off from the Iranain capital of Tehran, amid escalating tensions between Iran and the US. All passengers and crew on board the flight were killed, including 57 Canadian citizens.

Mr Trudeau told the fake Ms Thunberg that he has received "many many phone calls" on the subject talking about "de-escalation on all sides".

Vladimir "Vovan" Krasnov, left, and Alexei "Lexus" Stolyarov are known in Russia for phone-based pranks

The pranksters then told Mr Trudeau that he and other world leaders "are adults, but you act like children".

"Leave Nato, drop your weapons, pick flowers, smile at nature," the pranksters said.

Taking the increasingly strange comments in stride, Mr Trudeau applauded the fake Ms Thunberg for her "perspective" and "passionate words".

Asked about US President Donald Trump - who the pranksters described with an expletive - Mr Trudeau replied that his responsibility is to "work with world leaders that other people choose".

"I can certainly understand that people can feel very, very strongly about him," Mr Trudeau said.

The pranksters said they posed as 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg

Mr Kuznetsov and Mr Stolyarov have previously targeted Elton John, Prince Harry, and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris for pranks.

Critics have accused the pair of being linked to Russian security services, which they deny.

"We only choose the subjects we are interested in ourselves," Mr Kuznetsov told the Guardian in 2016.