Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Analysts Are More Bearish Than They Used To Be

Market forces rained on the parade of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the 14 analysts covering Hello Group provided consensus estimates of CN¥14b revenue in 2022, which would reflect a measurable 7.1% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plummet 37% to CN¥6.33 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CN¥15b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥7.66 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Hello Group's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

The consensus price target fell 12% to CN¥79.23, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Hello Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CN¥27.99 and the most bearish at CN¥6.99 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 7.1% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 22% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 13% per year. It's pretty clear that Hello Group's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Hello Group. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

