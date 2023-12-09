Hello Kitty Café truck returns to SoCal this weekend

SoCal Hello Kitty fans are in for a purr-fect treat as the Hello Kitty Café truck is returning to Plaza West Covina on Saturday. The fan-favorite pink café truck will be located by DXL and Gold’s Gym from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The truck will have several merchandise pieces for sale including t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, and more. Fans can also purchase light sweet treats from the café on wheels during their visit.

Hello Kitty Hoodie (Sanrio)

Hello Kitty Café truck coming to Southern California. (Sanrio)

The success of its first cafe truck, launched in 2014, led to the opening of additional pop-ups and mini café sets in malls and lifestyle centers across California.

To get a full café experience, fans can visit the Hello Kitty Grand Café in Irvine to enjoy a wide selection of cookies, cakes, and handmade hot and iced drinks.

