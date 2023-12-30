Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck to make stops at 2 Tampa Bay malls next month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Attention all Hello Kitty lovers! The cute and popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is kicking the new year off in the best place – Tampa.

Next month, the pop-up cafe truck will be stopping at two Tampa Bay malls – the Westshore Plaza and the Brandon Mall.

The cafe on wheels sells a variety of merchandise to help fans celebrate the beloved Japanese cartoon. Its best-selling items include a Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox, Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys and giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies. The truck accepts only credit or debit card payments. Cash is not accepted.

Hello Kitty Brandon Mall pop-up

Hello Kitty fans can find the bubblegum pink vehicle at the Brandon Mall on Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., where it will be parked in the restaurant courtyard.

Hello Kitty WestShore Plaza pop-up

Then, on Jan. 13, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will return to the WestShore Plaza, 250 Westshore Plaza, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The truck will be parked next to the H&M at the mall.

Hello Kitty Cafe trucks have stopped in over 100 cities across the country – from Los

Angeles, Seattle and Houston – to Chicago, New York and Tampa.

You can find more information on the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck’s website.

