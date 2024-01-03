Hello Kitty pop-up truck to roll through Sacramento this weekend. What’s for sale?

A pop-up truck dedicated to Hello Kitty will make an appearance this weekend at the Arden Fair mall in Sacramento.

The Sanrio Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will sell food, clothing and other merchandise associated with the popular Japanese cartoon cat, who often sports a distinctive pink bow.

Offerings for sale range from $14 madeleine cookies to $70 branded hooded sweatshirts.

Only credit cards will be accepted, according to the pop-up’s website.

The pop-up truck will be parked from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday near retailers Sears and Forever 21 on Arden Way in the Arden Fair neighborhood.

What food can I buy at Hello Kitty pop-up in Sacramento?

Here’s a look at the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck menu, which is “subject to availability and while supplies last,” according to its website.

Macaron set - $18

Cookie set - $15

Madeleine set - $14

Giant cookie - $15

What Sanrio clothes, mugs are for sale?

Merchandise for sale via the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck includes drinkware, bags and clothing.

Glass mug - $22

T-shirt - $30

Hoodie - $70

Cup plush - $30

Mug - $20

Lunchbox - $20

Stainless steel thermal bottle (18 ounces) - $35

Stainless steel thermal bottle (32 ounces) - $42

Enamel pin set - $19

Rainbow canvas tote - $35

Keychain - $15

What is the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck?

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck launched in 2014 and has since made pit stops at malls and centers across the United States.

The truck is scheduled to make seven appearances throughout California between January and February, with stops in Fremont, San Bruno, Chino Hills, Torrance, Downey, Carlsbad and Chula Vista.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.