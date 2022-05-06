‘Hello sunshine’: Swimsuit model Brooks Nader in Miami Beach ahead of F1 race weekend

Brooks Nader is smartly logging in some beach time before the big Formula One race weekend.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner posted a snap Thursday sitting on some steps on the sand. Caption: “Hello sunshine.”

On her Stories, Nader showed off a fruity, tropical drink adorned with a flower, toasting her followers with the text: “Happy F1 Week!”

In a different photo, the 25 year old also tagged the Miami Beach Edition Hotel with a photo of the property’s lush grounds.

It’s surprising Nader would provide her location; earlier this year, the Louisiana native revealed that she was tracked with an Apple AirTag. She believes the tiny, wireless device was slipped into her coat by a stranger while at a crowded bar in New York City.

“I’m kind of just trying to raise awareness and tell all my ladies out there to watch your belongings, look out for the notification,” the model warned on social media. “The only silver lining is that I actually got notified that someone was tracking me.”

Nader has not updated what happened after the incident, or if the person who allegedly tracked her was identified.

Apple released a statement shortly afterward:

“We have seen reports of bad actors attempting to misuse AirTag for malicious or criminal purposes,” the company says on the website. “Apple has been working closely with various safety groups and law enforcement agencies. Through our own evaluations and these discussions, we have identified even more ways we can update AirTag safety warnings and help guard against further unwanted tracking. Based on our knowledge and on discussions with law enforcement, incidents of AirTag misuse are rare; however, each instance is one too many.”

If you are terrified of this happening to you, here are some tips for dealing with an unwanted AirTag.

