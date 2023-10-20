Hello, win column! Astros jump out to lead, hang on to claim Game 3
Texas' Andrew Heaney allowed the first four Astros batters to record hits to begin Thursday evening's game, but the Rangers have answered.
Texas' Andrew Heaney allowed the first four Astros batters to record hits to begin Thursday evening's game, but the Rangers have answered.
Arizona got back in the NLCS with some ninth-inning heroics, and the Astros are trying to tie the ALCS.
The Astros put an end to the Rangers' perfect postseason with an 8-5 victory in Game 3 of the ALCS.
Max Scherzer's first start since Sept. 12 did not go well, and the Rangers' winning streak is over.
After his rocky outing in Game 3 gave the Astros their first lead of the series and the Rangers their first loss of the playoffs, Scherzer is more question than answer.
The Texas Rangers have been fantastic this postseason.
The Rangers are headed home with a 2-0 lead in the ALCS, while the Phillies are ahead 1-0 in the NLCS.
From Evan Carter to José Abreu, here's what to watch as the Astros and Rangers duel for the AL pennant and a ticket to the World Series.
“The kid Carter, what a game he had out there," manager Bruce Bochy marveled after the Rangers' ALCS Game 1 victory over the Astros.
The Rangers went up 1-0 in the ALCS with a victory Sunday in Houston.
Since losing their final game of the regular season in Seattle, the Rangers have swept the Rays and taken two from the Orioles in Baltimore.
With the AL West coming down to Game 162, the Rangers surrendered a division they led most of the year to the seemingly inevitable Astros.
“I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action."
While more people needed follow-up visits to an in-person provider following their telehealth appointment, the results of this new study showed that telehealth was overall effective at addressing patients' concerns.
Here's how to get the most affordable mortgage as buyers face higher home loan interest rates and rising house prices.
Swift always said her 2014 hit was influenced by her own experiences.
Jerry Jeudy said he didn't know Steve Smith wanted to apologize to him.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
This might be the highlight of the postseason.
Join your favorite Marvel characters and fight the forces of evil, save Hyrule or stalk your targets as an underworld assassin — your choice.
The Cavs learned a lot about themselves last season and are hoping that experience — and some key additions — will pay off in the playoffs.