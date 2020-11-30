Hello, winter: Snowstorm targets Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, Appalachians

Tuesday – the first day of meteorological winter – will feature a winter storm for portions of the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and Appalachian mountains.

As much as a foot of snow is possible in some areas, mainly in northeastern Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York State, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists warned motorists in those areas to be prepared for rapidly deteriorating weather conditions through Wednesday.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings were in effect for much of Ohio, eastern Kentucky, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania.

In West Virginia, where up to 7 inches is possible, the snow will be a boon to some of the state’s ski resorts that are scheduled to open for the season later this week.

Accumulating snow is also expected in the Appalachians as far south as Tennessee, western North Carolina and far northeast Georgia, according to the Weather Channel.

Strong winds will accompany the snow, particularly near the shores of the Great Lakes and over the Appalachians, the Weather Channel said.

Snow will fall Tuesday across portions of Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and West Virginia.

In the South, the weather this week may be more typical of early January with temperatures that are 10-20 degrees below average for early December, AccuWeather said.

Record lows will be possible across portions of Texas and the southern Appalachians Tuesday morning and across the southern Appalachians and southwest Florida Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said. Frost is possible in southwest Florida as temperatures dip into the mid- and upper 30s under light winds.

New England will see a mild, stormy day on Tuesday: Heavy rain and windy conditions are likely across portions of New England Tuesday, the Weather Service said.

Portions of Maine could see record high temperatures near 60 degrees on Tuesday before the passage of a cold front.

Contributing: The Associated Press

