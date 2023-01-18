HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in HelloFresh's (ETR:HFG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on HelloFresh is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = €216m ÷ (€2.6b - €1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, HelloFresh has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Consumer Retailing industry average of 11% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for HelloFresh compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that HelloFresh is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 14% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 1,510% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, HelloFresh has decreased current liabilities to 39% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that HelloFresh has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, we're delighted to see that HelloFresh's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And a remarkable 122% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for HelloFresh (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

