Is Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) Using Too Much Debt?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Helloworld Travel

What Is Helloworld Travel's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Helloworld Travel had AU$70.8m of debt in December 2021, down from AU$80.7m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds AU$87.6m in cash, so it actually has AU$16.7m net cash.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Healthy Is Helloworld Travel's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Helloworld Travel had liabilities of AU$149.9m due within a year, and liabilities of AU$130.7m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of AU$87.6m and AU$66.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by AU$126.2m.

Helloworld Travel has a market capitalization of AU$369.0m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Helloworld Travel also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Helloworld Travel's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Helloworld Travel made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to AU$81m, which is a fall of 24%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is Helloworld Travel?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Helloworld Travel lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of AU$39m and booked a AU$35m accounting loss. With only AU$16.7m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. For riskier companies like Helloworld Travel I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. Related: 11 Ways Warren...

  • U.S. stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States stopped the Russian government on Monday from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at U.S. banks, in a move meant to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and eat into its holdings of dollars. Under sanctions put in place after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, foreign currency reserves held by the Russian central bank at U.S. financial institutions were frozen. But the Treasury Department had been allowing the Russian government to use those funds to make coupon payments on dollar-denominated sovereign debt on a case-by-case basis.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/4: Peloton, AMD, Zoom, Roku

    The pandemic stocks have suddenly caught fire again, but that doesn't mean you should be buying, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Stocks like Peloton saw peaks near $170 a share at the height of the pandemic, but has since plunged to just $20. With a new CEO focused on subscription revenue, Peloton is now poised to make a comeback.

  • Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

    When Democrat Stacey Abrams first ran for Georgia governor in 2018, her lackluster personal finances and a hefty bill from the IRS gave Republicans fodder to question how she could manage a state budget when she struggled with her own debts. Abrams now says she's worth $3.17 million, according to state disclosures filed in March. Since her 2018 defeat to Republican Brian Kemp, Abrams has become a leading voting rights activist.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stock With Explosive Upside Potential

    Upstart is rapidly expanding into new lending markets that dwarf the potential of its humble beginnings, and it could lead to explosive growth in its stock price. Upstart, therefore, isn't constrained by the same burdensome regulations and capital requirements as most financial institutions. Upstart purchased software company Prodigy in 2021, which developed a sales platform for car dealerships.

  • ‘A plan to protect any excess cash is vital.’ As inflation sits at a 40-year high, here’s who has ‘too much’ in savings right now

    As inflation hits a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. Most people should set aside enough cash to cover about six months of living expenses, says Matthew Jenkins, certified financial planner at Noble Hill Planning. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Warren Buffett Has 66% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio in Just 3 Stocks. Should You?

    It's a game of trade-offs, where the individual investor must decide which strategy and qualities matter most to them. Here's why the strategy makes sense and how Buffett's portfolio allocation could help you become a better investor. The compound annual growth rate of Berkshire Hathaway between 1965 and 2021 is a staggering 20.1% -- which is one of the best long-term track records out there.

  • I’m 68, my husband is terminally ill, and his $3 million estate will go to his son. I want to spend the rest of my days traveling — will I have enough money?

    First, develop a plan (some might call it a budget), said Robert Gilliland, managing director and senior wealth adviser at Concenture Wealth Management. Take into consideration every single possible expense you anticipate after your husband dies, and account for inflation as well. You can break these expenses down into the short term, such as one to five years, the intermediate term, which would be the six- to 10-year span, and the long term, or beyond 10 years.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret to Getting Rich Is Simpler Than You Think

    Warren Buffett is an investing legend. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) is a self-made man who was born in the teeth of the Great Depression, and his fortune is the product of brilliance, patience, and time. Buffett's most famous quote is probably the one telling investors to "be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful."

  • 3 Stocks That Can Make You Richer in April

    April has been one of the better months for the stock market in recent years, but naturally there will always be unique factors weighing on any particular month's chances to deliver superior investing returns. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), and Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) are three stocks that I feel are well positioned to climb higher this month. One of the more obvious post-pandemic reopening plays is Disney, but the media giant is trading lower for the second year in a row.

  • Carnival Follows Norwegian Cruise Line in Raising Key Fee

    Cruise line workers work very hard for, in many cases, relatively low wages because the major cruise lines operating from the United States do not flag their ships here. Essentially, it's an added fee you must pay that gets split between the service personnel who serve you during your trip.

  • Goldman Sachs’ grim message for investors: Your portfolio will flatline this year—and that’s if you’re lucky

    Investors should watch closely the action in the bond markets.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • How to Form an LLC for Real Estate Investing

    An LLC allows investors to buy and own real estate while protecting themselves from personal liability. This guide breaks down how and when to form an LLC.

  • This Tiny Island in Louisiana Is Made for Warm-weather Getaways Thanks to Its Fresh Seafood, Birdwatching, and Stunning Beaches

    You deserve a break like this.

  • Should You Buy a House With a Small Down Payment? Here's What Suze Orman Thinks

    Orman has also advised that you put down 20% when possible to avoid private mortgage insurance (PMI). That said, while some lenders do allow even smaller down payments, this increases your risk -- and usually your upfront costs -- so you may want to avoid buying a home until you can come up with at least Orman's recommended 10%.