Is Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Helloworld Travel's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Helloworld Travel had AU$70.8m of debt in December 2021, down from AU$80.7m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds AU$87.6m in cash, so it actually has AU$16.7m net cash.

How Healthy Is Helloworld Travel's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Helloworld Travel had liabilities of AU$149.9m due within a year, and liabilities of AU$130.7m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of AU$87.6m and AU$66.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by AU$126.2m.

Helloworld Travel has a market capitalization of AU$369.0m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Helloworld Travel also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Helloworld Travel's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Helloworld Travel made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to AU$81m, which is a fall of 24%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is Helloworld Travel?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Helloworld Travel lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of AU$39m and booked a AU$35m accounting loss. With only AU$16.7m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. For riskier companies like Helloworld Travel I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.

