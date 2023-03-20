Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) Is About To Turn The Corner

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of AU$28m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$12m, the AU$324m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Helloworld Travel's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 5 of the Australian Hospitality analysts is that Helloworld Travel is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$5.8m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 79% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Helloworld Travel's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Helloworld Travel has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

