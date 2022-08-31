Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) Is About To Turn The Corner

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Helloworld Travel Limited's (ASX:HLO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The AU$319m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$28m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Helloworld Travel's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Helloworld Travel is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 Australian Hospitality analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$1.2m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 98%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Helloworld Travel's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Helloworld Travel has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

