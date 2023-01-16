Helloworld Travel Limited's (ASX:HLO) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 95% Above Its Share Price

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$13.5m AU$23.1m AU$27.5m AU$30.7m AU$33.4m AU$35.7m AU$37.6m AU$39.2m AU$40.5m AU$41.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 11.77% Est @ 8.80% Est @ 6.72% Est @ 5.26% Est @ 4.25% Est @ 3.53% Est @ 3.03% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% AU$12.5 AU$19.8 AU$21.8 AU$22.6 AU$22.7 AU$22.4 AU$21.9 AU$21.1 AU$20.2 AU$19.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$204m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$42m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.0%– 1.9%) = AU$689m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$689m÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= AU$318m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$522m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$1.7, the company appears quite undervalued at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Helloworld Travel as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.028. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Helloworld Travel

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Hospitality market.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Helloworld Travel, there are three further aspects you should further examine:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Helloworld Travel , and understanding it should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does HLO's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

