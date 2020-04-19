What Is Helloworld Travel's (ASX:HLO) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 61% in the last month alone, although it is still down 71% over the last quarter. However, that doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders might have been mercilessly wrecked by the 69% share price decline throughout the year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Helloworld Travel's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Helloworld Travel's P/E of 4.40 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (19.1) for companies in the hospitality industry is higher than Helloworld Travel's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Helloworld Travel shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Most would be impressed by Helloworld Travel earnings growth of 19% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 28%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Helloworld Travel's P/E?

Helloworld Travel has net cash of AU$52m. This is fairly high at 30% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Helloworld Travel's P/E Ratio

Helloworld Travel has a P/E of 4.4. That's below the average in the AU market, which is 14.7. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Helloworld Travel over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 2.7 back then to 4.4 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.